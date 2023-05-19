Postal Service Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Endangered Species Act with New Stamps

WALL, S.D., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 50 years ago, the Endangered Species Act (ESA) was signed into law. Under the ESA, more than 1,670 U.S. and nearly 700 foreign species are safeguarded to increase their chances of survival. With the release of the new Endangered Species Forever stamps today, the Postal Service is celebrating not only the law, but also the people, organizations and agencies who have worked so hard to protect and save so much.
The photos were taken by National Geographic Explorer and photographer Joel Sartore as part of his National Geographic Photo Ark project, an effort to document every species living in the world's zoos, aquariums and wildlife sanctuaries. Photo Ark also inspires action through education and helps protect wildlife by supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts.
"When I was a child, many of the species on these stamps were on the very brink of extinction. Thankfully, today they're on the road to recovery. Each serves as a reminder of the ESA's importance, and as a tribute to the dedicated people who have worked so hard to save each and every one of them," said Sartore. "For those of us who care deeply, the loss of even one of these species would be devastating. Besides being living works of art, we believe each has a basic right to exist. And if that's not enough, perhaps this will get your attention: what happens to them will happen to us as well."
On Dec. 27, 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the ESA into law, following a unanimous Senate vote. In the 50 years since, other nations worldwide have emulated the pioneering American initiative. The ESA provides a framework for conserving and protecting endangered and threatened species and their habitats both domestically and abroad.
"Zoos and aquariums accredited by AZA have worked tirelessly to save and restore endangered species. We celebrate the ESA by educating millions of visitors on the beauty and importance of the natural world and the animals that call it home," said Becky Dewitz, CEO, Great Plains Zoo and incoming member of AZA's Board of Directors. "We are so proud to have some of the animals we care for featured in Joel's stunning photography and commemorated in the postage stamps we unveil today."
The Endangered Species Forever stamps are issued in panes of 20. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtags #EndangeredSpeciesStamps and #ESA50.
