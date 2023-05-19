NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers of commercial real estate, announces the addition of Norm Taylor as Country Head and President for Canada. A top-performing industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in sales, leasing, finance and executive leadership, Taylor will be based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and report to Kevin McCabe, President, Western Region.

Image Courtesy of Newmark: Newmark Hires Norm Taylor as President for Canada (PRNewswire)

"Norm's name is synonymous with success in Canadian real estate," said Barry Gosin, Newmark Chief Executive Officer. "His industry expertise solidifies our commitment to our presence in Canada and our goal of further increasing Newmark's non-US revenues."

In this newly created position, Taylor is responsible for Newmark's day-to-day brokerage operation in Canada, including strategic direction, business development, delivery of client service and recruitment, mentorship and retention of professionals.

"Norm has distinguished himself amongst his peers, cultivating a well-deserved reputation as an influential market leader in Vancouver and across Canada," said McCabe. "He will play an invaluable role in continuing Newmark's regional and global growth trajectory."

Before joining Newmark, Taylor worked as Vice President of National Advisory and as Vice President & Managing Director of Real Estate Finance for the British Columbia Region at CMLS Financial. Taylor also previously served as Executive Vice President & Managing Director for the British Columbia Region at CBRE, Senior Vice President at JLL and Vice President at Colliers International.

"Newmark has firmly established itself as a global leader in commercial real estate services, with an already growing Canadian platform," said Taylor. "The opportunity to create, collaborate and innovate with the firm's deep roster of leading professionals, furthering Newmark's commitment to expand in this key market and provide unparalleled client service, made my decision to join Newmark an easy one."

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of March 31, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 170 offices with approximately 7,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

