Partnership with U.S. Department of Energy will help boost industry-wide reliability

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, was named a founding member of a new effort led by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop EV charging solutions on behalf of Americans. FLO, along with members of the National Charging Experience Consortium (ChargeX Consortium), will work to measure and identify opportunities to improve customer experience with public EV charging infrastructure.

FLO Joins National Charging Experience Consortium led by the U.S. DOE (CNW Group/FLO) (PRNewswire)

"There is no doubt ChargeX Consortium will be crucial for the future of America's EV industry and FLO supports its ultimate mission to improve EV charging infrastructure across the U.S.," said Cory Bullis, Director of Public Affairs at FLO. "Together with our industry partners, our work has the potential to not only transform the way we power our vehicles, but also help pave the way for a more sustainable future. FLO is proud to join this important initiative as part of our commitment to provide the best EV charging experience to consumers."

The goal of ChargeX Consortium is to ensure public charging stations function more reliably for drivers. This goal compliments federal requirements of greater than 97% uptime to ensure customers can successfully and seamlessly charge at public charging stations.

FLO's recent achievements engaging with public-private partnerships to improve the overall EV charging experience and increasing EV charging accessibility are highlighted below:

For more information, please visit chargex.inl.gov.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

FLO® is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

FLO Logo (CNW Group/FLO) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FLO