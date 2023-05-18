Universal Web3 Handles Now Available for New MeWe Users

MeWe takes major step in becoming the world's largest decentralized social media platform

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MeWe opens beta access for new users to claim a universal handle that will be used across an entire ecosystem of apps, groundbreaking functionality that is made possible by MeWe's adoption of the Frequency blockchain. This beta is the first step in MeWe becoming the largest decentralized social platform in the world. MeWe plans to begin migration of its existing 20 million users in the coming weeks.

MeWe (PRNewsfoto/MeWe) (PRNewswire)

New MeWe users are able to claim their universal handle and create their Social Identity that gives them control over their data and how it is used. Users will be able to choose which apps they share their data with. Through their universal handle, users can access any app that joins the Social Web while keeping all of their personal connections. Users will not need passwords or additional handles.

"MeWe is working towards the future of social media, a future where users can finally have full control over their experience and personal data," said Jeffrey Edell, Chairman and CEO of MeWe. "From the start, MeWe has been committed to user privacy and data protection. While competing decentralized apps remain relatively limited in their product offerings, MeWe has a robust feature set and proven track record to build from as it expands into the web3 space."

Amidst the growing excitement of decentralized social media, MeWe distinguishes itself by already having over 600,000 interest groups and features like the dual camera and voice & video calling and messaging.

The adoption of blockchain technology by social media apps is a sign that the industry is moving towards a decentralized future where users have much more power. Mainstream, centralized social media platforms store, own, and control users' data. Blockchains make it possible for users to take control of their own data without having to rely on private companies and their centralized servers.

"Frequency is designed to enable all apps to deliver Web3 value to their users, and MeWe is taking a pioneering step by leveraging Frequency to give people control of their own data," said Braxton Woodham, president of Amplica Labs, a key part of McCourt Global's technology business, whose team was the initial technical contributor to Frequency. "This is an important step toward a world in which individuals, not corporations, control the way digital spaces work."

About MeWe

MeWe is a social network built to put privacy first and committed to giving users more control over their data and social media experience. The company offers a groundbreaking " Privacy Bill of Rights '' which guarantees users control of their data and news feeds. MeWe allows users to join groups, engage their friends, and puts them in complete control without ads or algorithms. With 20-million users worldwide, and unique features such as the MeWe 2-way camera and voice & video messaging, MeWe is host to over 600,000 user-driven interest groups. In 2023, MeWe began its migration to web3 where it is poised to become the largest social media platform on the blockchain.

MeWe was named a 2020 Most Innovative Social Media Company by Fast Company and a 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. In 2016, MeWe was honored as Start-Up of the Year Finalist for "Innovative World Technology" at SXSW.

About Frequency

Frequency is a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for high-volume use cases that makes it possible for builders to deliver decentralized social applications at massive scale. Blockchains typically have volatile, high transaction costs that become prohibitively expensive at the frequency required for social networking. Frequency solves this problem with a revolutionary pricing model in which builders reserve replenishing transaction capacity at a predictable, low cost.

Frequency is designed to support the scaling of the Social Web, an evolution of the internet in which core social networking functionality is integrated within the web itself. The Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), released by international nonprofit Project Liberty in 2021, is a new open source project that is designed to be a foundational element of the Social Web. By connecting to DSNP over Frequency, applications can cost-effectively deliver Web3 features to large, established user bases while tapping into the compounding network effects of the universal, shared social graph enabled by DSNP.

For more information visit Frequency.xyz and DSNP.org.

Contact: press@mewe.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MeWe