NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, just five sunburns before the age of 20 can double your risk of developing melanoma. Children are at a higher risk for UV-induced sun damage and are even more susceptible to sunburns than adults due to their more thin, sensitive skin, and under-developed natural defense mechanisms. Since 2010, La Roche-Posay has proudly supported skin cancer prevention through education on sun safe behaviors, smarter sun protection, and access to free skin checks through its SOS - Save Our Skin Campaign. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen range is trusted by dermatologists worldwide for providing safe and effective UVA and UVB protection.

LA ROCHE-POSAY LAUNCHES NEW ANTHELIOS KIDS GENTLE LOTION SUNSCREEN SPF 50 WITH PEDIATRICIAN-TESTED FORMULA (PRNewswire)

The brand is thrilled to introduce Anthelios SPF 50 Kids Gentle Lotion Sunscreen. Tested by dermatologists and pediatricians, the formula is specifically developed to be gentle on children's sensitive skin. Anthelios Kids Sunscreen provides broad spectrum SPF 50 protection, is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, and blends easily on all skin tones without leaving a white cast. Oxybenzone-Free sunscreen has lightweight, comfortable texture and is formulated without fragrance and parabens to be safe on sensitive skin.

ANTHELIOS KIDS GENTLE LOTION SUNSCREEN KEY INGREDIENTS:

Cell-Ox Shield Technology – A key antioxidant technology in the Anthelios sun care range, it combines photostable UVA/UVB filters and powerful antioxidant protection

Glycerin – Helps hydrate skin by absorbing water from the surrounding environment

Vitamin B5 – Help the skin feel soothed and moisturized

Niacinamide – Used for its soothing properties and helps restore the skin's moisture barrier

Vitamin E – Has antioxidant properties to help neutralize damaging free radicals

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water – Contains a unique combination of soothing minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant

FORMULATION CHARTER

La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety.

Pediatrician & Dermatologist Tested

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation

Allergy Tested

Fragrance-Free

Paraben-Free

Oxybenzone-Free

Octinoxate-Free

After using Anthelios Kids Gentle Lotion Sunscreen:

94% agreed product does not leave white cast on skin*

95% said product applied and spreads easily on skin**

97% said skin feels moisturized and hydrated***

84% said sand brushes away easily from the skin***

*Results based on consumer test after immediate application. Fitzpatrick Phototypes V-V1

**Results based on consumer test after immediate application

***Results based on a one-week clinical study

The new Anthelios Kids Sunscreen has a suggested retail price of $32.99 and can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

[i] L'Oreal Barometer Study, Wave 3, Healthcare Market Worldwide

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

(PRNewsfoto/La Roche-Posay) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE La Roche-Posay