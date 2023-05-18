GP7500E Dual Fuel switches from gasoline to liquid propane with the turn of a dial

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the new Generac GP7500E Dual Fuel portable generator. With 9400 starting watts and 7500 running watts, the GP7500E is powerful enough to handle loads from power tools and sump pumps, as well as other critical loads in the home.

Generac Offers Fuel Flexibility with New Dual Fuel Portable Generator (PRNewswire)

"At Generac, we're continually striving to provide consumers with simple, convenient power solutions," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power at Generac. "With easy switching from gasoline to liquid propane fuel with just the turn of a dial, the GP7500E is the perfect solution for your next outdoor event, DIY project or as emergency backup power when the ability to use multiple fuel types can mean the difference between light and dark."

The GP7500E Dual Fuel is equipped with features that help make the generator easy-to-use, including an electric start and arriving transfer-switch ready. The user-friendly Dual Fuel Dial offers the flexibility of operating with gasoline or LP gas with just a simple turn. The 420cc Generac® OHV engine provides consistent power for multiple applications while a 7.9-gallon fuel tank delivers up to a 10-hour runtime at 50% load (gas). Onboard COsense® technology provides powerful protection from hazardous carbon monoxide, as the unit is designed to automatically shut down when toxic levels of carbon monoxide are detected.

The new GP7500E Dual Fuel (MSRP $1,099) is immediately available through Generac's omni-channel sales outlets in the United States, including leading home improvement retailers. For more information, visit the website.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers

Stephanie.Rodgers@Generac.com

Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.