DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES JOINS AKOYA BIOSCIENCES' GLOBAL SERVICE PROVIDER NETWORK TO ACCELERATE IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY RESEARCH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today that it has officially qualified as one of Akoya Biosciences' global service providers. The qualification process evaluated Discovery's proficiency in staining, imaging, and analysis―allowing the company to deliver comprehensive spatial imaging services to researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research.

With this qualification, Discovery gains access to Akoya's PhenoImager® HT workflows, which can provide insights into the tumor microenvironment (TME) with unprecedented levels of detail and cellular co-expression with spatial contexture between cell types. These new spatial imaging technologies allow Discovery to better serve its clients in immuno-oncology by dissecting the delicate and complex biological interactions between different cell types.

As a qualified provider, Discovery has received additional tools for quantitative QC of future panels and operator and autostainer consistency. The company's pathologist-driven, CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified, and GCLP-compliant multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) assay development program draws heavily on decades of expertise in histopathology as well as experience in virtual microscopy powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Akoya's spatial imaging technologies enhance Discovery's capabilities―offering the highest quality multiplex IF stains with superior imaging while fully customizable according to client needs.

"Being qualified as a global service provider of Akoya is a significant milestone for Discovery," said Christiaan Neeleman, head of Global Tissue Biomarker Services at Discovery. "We are excited to leverage this technology to deliver better insights into the tumor microenvironment for our biopharma clients. With Akoya's reliable multiplex technology, we can perform faster and higher quality analysis on a single tissue slide, helping us better understand complex disease mechanisms so our clients can develop more effective treatments."

