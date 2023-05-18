Azteco Announces $6 Million Seed Funding Round

The Founding Round Was Led By Jack Dorsey And Will Support Azteco's Mission to Provide Financial Stability to the Unbanked Worldwide

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azteco, the only provider of vouchers for small amounts of bitcoin for everyday use, announced today that it has raised $6 million in seed funding. The round was led by Jack Dorsey, with participation from Lightning Ventures, Hivemind Ventures, Ride Wave Ventures, Aleka Capital, Visary Capital, Gaingels, David Van Der Weele and Sunil Rajaraman. The seed funding will support Azteco in its mission to provide the billions of people who face untrustworthy or volatile economic conditions with a solution that promotes financial inclusion and long-term stability. Azteco vouchers can be fulfilled online and at hundreds of thousands of retail locations in 195+ countries, enabling people to spend, save, and send small amounts of bitcoin to friends, family, and merchants. The company plans to use the investment for product development and market expansion in Latin America and Europe.

Azteco - https://azte.co (PRNewswire)

"This investment is a catalyst to help us achieve our mission of bringing unconditional financial freedom and control to the next billion users," said Paul Ferguson, Co-founder of Azteco. "This funding will fuel our market activation and product refinement efforts, enabling us to reach consumers more effectively, to develop deeply intuitive products and empower individuals worldwide to participate in global commerce regardless of their financial or technical experience level."

Launched in 2014, Azteco uncovered that more than 2 billion people worldwide have a smartphone but lack access to traditional financial services. For these people, bitcoin presents a low-cost, secure, and flexible alternative to traditional banking that removes payer fraud and allows the unbanked population to store value, make purchases, and access credit without a traditional bank account. Azteco's simple to use technology and voucher system allows consumers to instantly save, spend, and send small amounts of bitcoin, enabling economic and long-term financial stability and freedom.

"My contribution to Azteco comes out of a deep respect for their mission," says Jack Dorsey. "The unbanked population is immense. We have the technology and resources to close this gap, but until now, no one has taken that important next step. Azteco is providing so much more than just access to a secure financial system; it is building an ecosystem of financial self-determination that is secure and supported by local communities. I am honored to support them."

"Azteco is not just an innovative bitcoin company; it is essential for worldwide adoption of consumer bitcoin. Its simple, frictionless solution for mobile voucher top-ups benefits those most in need," said Mike Jarmuz, General Partner at Lightning Ventures. "Azteco's critical mission is to provide access and inclusivity to the often-overlooked and most underserved global demographics. Many individuals lack the proper identification, smartphones, bank accounts, or other requirements to navigate the complex and confusing crypto trading platforms. Azteco's solution is very familiar, far more comfortable, and incredibly easy for them to understand."

ABOUT AZTECO

Azteco is the only provider of vouchers for small amounts of bitcoin, making it easy for people to save, spend, and send. Our platform offers an easy-to-use technology and voucher system that empowers everyone to enjoy their life's work and worth–without the burdens of the traditional financial system. With a global network built on trust and local connections, Azteco offers consumers the means to build a better life, a little bit at a time. Join us at Azteco and start building a better future for yourself and for the world.

Learn more at: https://azte.co

MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Jaffe

matt@relativity.ventures

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azteco