DuPont Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors required for market-leading revenue, employee retention and innovation. The certification is based on what employees say about working at DuPont.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work because it's based on the dedication and commitment of our employees," said Christopher Raia, Chief Human Resources Officer at DuPont. "At DuPont, we strive for an inclusive work environment where every colleague is respected, valued, and empowered to be their best."

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie. A summary of the company's scores is on DuPont's Great Places to Work™ profile, with highlights including:

81% of employees feel they are given a great deal of responsibility.

80% said when they joined DuPont, they were made to feel welcome.

76% indicated that the work they do makes a difference.

76% said they feel a sense of pride at what the company has accomplished.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DuPont stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

To learn more about DuPont's people, culture and career opportunities, visit our careers page at: https://careers.dupont.com/

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

