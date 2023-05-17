APPLETON ESTATE JAMAICA RUM LAUNCHES 17 YEAR OLD LEGEND, PAYING TRIBUTE TO THE ICONIC RUM FROM THE ORIGINAL MAI TAI COCKTAIL

Based on the legendary spirit's original formula, the 17 YEAR OLD LEGEND is an exquisite and historic blend that offers a once-in-a-lifetime taste of cocktail history

ST. ELIZABETH, Jamaica, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appleton Estate, a global leader in premium aged rums, announces the launch of the limited-edition 17 Year Old Legend – an exclusive and faithful recreation of the legendary 17 Year Old rum crafted by J. Wray & Nephew on the Estate in the 1940's. The J. Wray & Nephew 17 Year Old is known around the world as the storied inspiration for the creation of the Mai Tai cocktail. The rum has become one of the most sought-after bottles in the world, and today, a tribute to this legend of cocktail history returns to the world stage as a limited offering – good news for both rum connoisseurs and classic cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Appleton Estate (PRNewswire)

Appleton Estate 17 Year Old Legend is an emblem of the distillery's unrivaled history of crafting exceptional aged rums. Referencing original manuscripts and formulas, legendary Master Blender Joy Spence created this one-time release using four very rare distillates set aside to rest on the Estate to best recreate the taste profile of the prized golden blend. 17 Year Old Legend is the gift of one of the oldest aging rum libraries in the world, and soon to be a jewel of the finest rum collections. Due to the rarity of the distillates, only 1,500 bottles are available globally, never to be produced again.

To those bartenders at the forefront of the emerging Tiki cocktail movement in the 1940's, the J. Wray & Nephew 17 Year Old was one of the most sought-after rums in the world and set the gold standard, prized for its gilded color and sensual, smoky, orange top notes. In 1944 in California, far from Jamaica's tropical shores, legend has it that this exquisite spirit caught the imagination of one notable bartender in particular – Victor Bergeron, founder of the famous Trader Vic's bar in San Francisco. While experimenting with friends, it's said that he reached for a bottle of 17 Year Old rum, blended by J. Wray & Nephew, which would become his rum of choice. Medium-bodied, beautiful, and golden, the hues were evocative of the Jamaican sun. Protective to not overpower this special blend, Victor paired it with a subtle range of ingredients, to complement the rum's top notes. Shared with his friends from Tahiti, it was declared 'Maita'i roa a'e', or simply translated, 'the best', and thus, a legend was born.

Today, Appleton Estate is proud to pay tribute to this enduring spirit. Produced at the oldest continuously-operating rum distillery in Jamaica, the iconic blend is aged a minimum of 17 years in the island's fertile and tropical climate. Appleton Estate rums age nearly three times more quickly than spirits aged in cooler climates, allowing for richer, fuller flavours to develop in a shorter period – in fact, the minimum age of 17 years in the tropical climate of Jamaica is equivalent to over 50 years of ageing in a cooler climate. Crafted with Jamaican limestone-filtered water, with no added flavours, 17 Year Old Legend displays rich, caramelized pear and banana notes, mingling with warm, nutty, oak, and floral herbal notes. The full body crescendo culminates in a lingering, silky-smooth finish. The precious liquid is held in the brand's iconic glass bottle, with a tropical interpretation of Appleton Estate's visual codes in its neck label and gift box, exemplifying this release's role as a true taste of Jamaican luxury.

"With our 17 Year Old Legend, we knew we had a special story to tell," said Joy Spence, Master Blender at Appleton Estate. "This project has been years in the making and truly one of the most challenging of my career. In carefully re-creating the beautiful taste profile of the original rum, we've created an expression that is a tribute both to our own heritage, and to the heritage of the classic cocktail craft."

1,500 bottles of this special expression have been produced and are available for sale. Beginning on May 17, 2023, 36 NFTs redeemable for bottles of Appleton Estate 17 Year Old Legend will be available on BlockBar.com. Appleton Estate has collaborated with Jamaican Visual Artist, Oneika Russell to develop the artwork for each NFT exclusive to BlockBar - a first from Appleton Estate.

The 17 Year Old Legend will also be available at select premium retailers starting in June, 2023, in the United States, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Denmark, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, New Zealand, Japan, and Hong Kong for SRP $500.

APPLETON ESTATE 17 YEAR OLD LEGEND MAI TAI

2 oz. Appleton Estate 17 Year Old Legend

5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

5 oz. Orange Curaçao

5 oz Orgeat (Almond) Syrup

Combine in a shaker filled with ice (crushed and cubed)

Shake well and chill. Pour into a double old fashioned glass.

Garnish with one lime shell and fresh mint sprig.

For more information visit: www.appletonestate.com and www.camparigroup.com.

ABOUT APPLETON ESTATE

Nestled in the heart of Jamaica, in the beautiful, lush Nassau Valley lies the Appleton Estate. For over 270 years, we have been crafting authentic, premium rums using time honored traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. From cane to cocktail, our critically acclaimed rums are created by the environment, ingredients, and practices that are unique to our Estate. Our terroir, with its ideal climate, fertile soil and topography, the natural spring that supplies our water for fermentation, through to distillation, ageing and blending all combine to produce rums that are delicious and alive, vivid, and deep with complex flavours and aromas.

The Appleton Estate rum collection includes the Signature rum, 8-Year-Old Reserve rum, 12-Year-Old Rare Casks rum, 15-Year-Old Black River Casks rum and 21-Year-Old Nassau Valley Casks rum. Showcasing the Estate's renowned aged rum inventory, limited edition offers, such as: 30-Year-Old Jamaica rum and 50-Year-Old Jamaican Independence Reserve. Additionally, in 2017 Appleton Estate introduced Joy Anniversary Blend, a limited-edition 25-Year-Old rum, to celebrate Joy Spence's 20th Anniversary as the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry.

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP



Campari Group is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group's portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally-renowned brands include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey®, and Grand Marnier®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Appleton Estate (PRNewswire)

