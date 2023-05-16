Rezilion Selected as SC Media 2023 Excellence Award Finalist for Best Emerging Technology

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion , an automated software supply chain security platform, today announced that its Dynamic Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) solution has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category for the 2023 SC Awards.

This year, the 2023 SC Awards witnessed many top-notch submissions, showcasing a thriving, dynamic, diverse information security market. Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards program retains its status as the most prestigious and competitive program in the cybersecurity industry.

Rezilion has been recognized as one of the Top 5 cutting-edge technologies that have emerged this year. With developers and security teams under constant pressure to rapidly release products while ensuring their security, Rezilion is committed to developing and strengthening its technology as threat actors evolve their tactics.

In today's software landscape, innovation often leads to an increase in code and components, which in turn elevates the risk of security threats. Adversaries are quick to exploit the expanding software attack surface, constantly seeking new threat vectors. Recent incidents such as Log4j and SolarWinds have emphasized the critical need for complete and real-time visibility into vulnerabilities that pose a significant threat.

Through its platform and dynamic SBOM, Rezilion offers a comprehensive view of an organization's entire software supply chain. This approach provides visibility into all vulnerabilities, including malicious code within open-source and third-party components. Rezilion tackles vulnerability backlogs head-on by filtering out unnecessary noise, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on their exploitability, and guidance for efficient remediation.

"Rezilion's platform addresses the increasingly pressing threats and regulations surrounding software supply chains, particularly vulnerabilities associated with third-party and open-source software," said Liran Tancman, Rezilion's Co-founder and CEO. "This recognition as a finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category demonstrates that the judges at SC Media see the innovative and dynamic nature of our platform."

The winners of the SC Awards will be announced on August 21st and a special series in September will honor the recipients. For more information about the finalists, please visit the official announcement at https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards-finalists .

