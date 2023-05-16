BHG Financial Wins Innovation in Lending Award At Fintech Nexus USA 2023

DAVIE, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured business and personal loans and the creator of one of the country's largest community bank loan and product networks, has won Fintech Nexus USA 2023 "Innovation in Lending" award.

From left: Eric Castro, co-founder of BHG Financial; Al Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG Financial; and Bo Brustkern, CEO at Fintech Nexus. (PRNewswire)

Fintech Nexus hosted its sixth annual awards ceremony to honor the world's leading fintech influencers and innovators in ten unique categories. The Innovation in Lending Award is given to the top lender based on loan performance, volume, growth, product diversity, and innovation. The award was accepted by Al Crawford, Chairman, CEO and co-founder, and Eric Castro, co-founder.

As a trailblazer in the lending industry, BHG has created one of the most diversified funding models in the FinTech industry and is actively delivering the most innovative financial solutions for business professionals, consumers, and financial institutions nationwide, including working capital and unsecured consumer loans, point-of-sale financing, lending-as-a-service solutions, regulatory consulting, SBA 7(a) services, consumer and business credit cards, venture capital, and more.

Al Crawford expressed his gratitude for the award and recognition, saying, "Winning this award is a testament to BHG's commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to our customers and how we are always willing to push the boundaries of what we're capable of." Eric Castro added, "Over the past 22 years, BHG has continuously evolved and adapted to the ever-changing needs of our clients. This recognition is a true honor."

BHG executive Katie Barnes was also nominated for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion award. BHG is proud to have been a finalist among the companies striving for more diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $15 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

