Survey Finds that Americans Know They Feel Their Best and Have Reduced Stress After Getting a Good Night's Rest - Yet Most Adults Won't Give Up Late-Night Guilty Pleasures

Natrol is on a Mission This Mental Health Awareness Month to Help Consumers Break the Sleep Stress Cycle Through New "Wake Up Call" Campaign

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey* of the Sleep Stress Cycle taken by 2,000 adults shows that 9 out of 10 (92%) agree they're less stressed and in a better mood when they get a good night's rest. Unfortunately, reports show that nearly half (48%) of people say they have trouble sleeping because of stress. Natrol, a leading U.S. sleep, mood and stress supplement brand^, is letting consumers know it's time to "Wake Up" to this connection between stress and sleep and is on a mission to help Americans "Break the Sleep Stress Cycle" and combat what's keeping them up at night and preventing them from feeling their best the next day.

It's no wonder that adults report feeling drowsy (47%), unmotivated (35%), irritable (33%), depressed, anxious and stressed (31%) when they don't get enough quality sleep considering they report sleeping poorly three out of seven nights a week, on average. Despite knowing the importance of the connections between stress and sleep, as well as sleep and mood, only four in ten adults from the Natrol Sleep Stress Cycle survey said they would give up their late-night TV (44%), late night snacking (43%), smartphone (41%), or online scrolling (40%) in exchange for better sleep and reduced stress the next day.

"We know the relationship between sleep and stress is bidirectional; poor sleep can increase stress levels and high stress can negatively impact sleep quality, which places us in an endless sleep and stress cycle," said Hanan Wajih, chief marketing officer at Natrol. "Sleep plays such a critical role in regulating stress levels by maintaining hormonal balance, processing emotions, promoting physical restoration and much more, which is why we wanted to address this topic directly with consumers this Mental Health Awareness Month."

Other findings from the Natrol Sleep Stress Cycle survey include:

Moods significantly improve after sleeping well with eight in ten (82%) adults reporting feeling their best after a great night's sleep.

Two-thirds of adults are in a bad mood when they do not sleep well; lack of sleep leads to fewer than one in ten adults being in an excellent mood the next day.

Adults report averaging only six hours of quality sleep per night; females (30%) are more likely than males (22%) to get only four or five hours of sleep a night.

Adults' sleep is just as negatively impacted by having to use the bathroom (34%) as it is by having anxiety about the future (34%).

Adults are trying many remedies in hopes of improving sleep quality, such as reducing caffeine (38%), reducing screen time (31%) and taking drug-free sleep aids (28%) being the most prominent.

"Whether from demanding work assignments, financial stress, or revenge bedtime procrastination, there are countless reasons preventing us from getting the uninterrupted, restorative rest we need," Wajih adds. "Breaking the Sleep Stress Cycle is imperative to help everyone get the proper amount of quality sleep they need to not only enhance their ability to manage stress, but also help them to feel more present each and every day."

The "Wake Up Call" campaign will provide all restless sleepers with the ability to rethink the relationship between sleep and stress throughout the month of May and beyond. To follow along and learn more about Natrol and its products, please visit www.natrol.com and follow Natrol on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter .

About Natrol LLC

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer of high quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 drug-free sleep-aid brand^. The brand also develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

*The Natrol Sleep Stress Cycle survey was a random opt-in survey of 2,084 general adults ages 18-99 commissioned by Natrol between April 3 and April 6, 2023, and conducted by Bridge Marketing. Margin of error +/- 2.1% at the 95% confidence level.

^Nielsen, xAOC, 52 weeks ending 4/1/23

