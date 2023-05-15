D2L Deepens Partnership with Ellucian

Ellucian integration expands D2L Brightspace's open, connected ecosystem, helping to deliver data-driven value to customers

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is deepening its partnership with Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, through a data-driven integration between D2L Brightspace and Ellucian Experience. The proven integration helps to enable Ellucian Experience students to view and interact with D2L Brightspace data—including single sign on system access, grades, and assignments.

The new solution expands the offering empowering counselors to easily view valuable, real-time metrics on learner engagement and outcomes. Faculty, staff and alumni teams are provided with predictive analytics that can empower them to monitor student engagement, assign key tasks, post announcements, help identify at-risk students, and determine appropriate early interventions. Students can access classes, review schedules, check in with their advisor and more. And Advisors faculty, and staff can see grade distributions, and overdue assignments—from the convenience of their centralized dashboards.

"We've heard from educators that they're searching for more holistic support for their learners. That's why we're so proud to build upon this key integration that can enhance the learning experience," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "At D2L, we make it easier to build outstanding teaching and learning experiences. As part of our continued commitment to building an open platform, we're helping to make it easier than ever to gain insights into learner engagement and to deliver a seamless, high-quality education ecosystem and better learning experience."

Three D2L Brightspace Performance+ engagement visualizations - System Access, Current Grade, and Overdue Assignments - will be discoverable in the Ellucian Experience hub. The dashboard surfaces D2L Brightspace data as interactive cards that can add to the wide range of learner information available for advisors, coaches and educators, providing them access to a more holistic perspective of their students, without needing to pull information from different applications.

"Building on our longstanding partnership with D2L, this important integration will support the well-being of students and help them achieve their goals in their academic journey," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian.

The initial launch will focus on delivering this functionality to Ellucian Integrated Learning Platform (ILP) and D2L combined customers in North America, with expanded availability and regions to follow. Learn more about Brightspace for Higher Education here. Learn more about Ellucian Experience here.

