Cloud Brings Water Filtration Technology to the Smart Home

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Water Filters is excited to announce the launch of their flagship product Cloud RO, an under-sink reverse osmosis water filter that allows customers to monitor water quality and consumption via the Cloud app.

"Consumers need to know that their filter is working and that the water their family is drinking is clean and healthy."

There is a crisis sweeping tap water in America. A crumbling water system infrastructure, and the rise of emerging chemicals like PFAS, have more consumers searching for home water treatment solutions. Cloud is a new player in the residential "point-of-use" filtration space. Cloud's flagship product, Cloud RO, offers an advanced alternative to reverse osmosis filtration. Cloud incorporates state-of-the-art technology that controls pressure and flow within the system to maximize filtration performance. Smart sensors track water quality and communicate that data to the consumer via the Cloud app. Cloud provides its customers with visibility into their water quality, filter health, and consumption habits. "This inside view has been lacking in the water filtration industry." states Cloud's Co-Founder and CEO, Ben Zvaifler, "Consumers need to know that their filter is working and that the water their family is drinking is clean and healthy." Cloud is one of the first water filtration companies focusing heavily on the smart home. Water quality data is aggregated across all the installed devices to give Cloud a high-level view of water quality across the country.

In addition to connectivity, Cloud also delivers powerful filtration and adds healthy minerals to the purified water. A multi-stage, reverse osmosis filter eliminates all of the top contaminants including lead, PFAS, fluoride, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides. After the water has been purified, a remineralization filter adds back calcium, magnesium, potassium, and other trace minerals. These minerals improve the water's taste and raise the pH leaving the water Alkaline.

Residential water filtration is on the rise as a multitude of problems erode the public's trust in tap water. Nine million lead service lines deliver water to homes across the country, and the emergence of PFAS, or 'forever-chemicals', has the EPA scrambling to set new health standards that will leave many water utilities in violation. In addition, new regulations around single-use plastics are encouraging families to ditch plastic water bottles and switch to an in-home filtration solution. "The issues facing water quality are pushing more Americans towards point-of-use filtration." Comments Cloud's Co-Founder and CFO Nick Braun, "It's a rising tide in a well-established $6 billion industry. Even though we are the new kids on the block, Cloud is well-positioned for immediate growth."

Cloud launched earlier this year and has already shipped and installed systems in over 30 states. In their first few months in business, Cloud has filtered thousands of gallons of water, accounting for more than 20,000 water bottles saved. "It's a metric we love to track," comments Nick Braun, "We know we are doing good, and my kids are blown away when they check our app to see how many bottles we are saving as a family."

The price for Cloud RO is $750. Filter replacements are all usage-based, but customers can expect to spend about $200 a year on an ongoing basis. Cloud offers DIYers easy-to-follow video installation instructions as well as a handyman database for customers who prefer a professional installation experience.

Cloud RO is currently available online at CloudWaterFilters.com.

Based in San Diego, CA, Cloud is a water company developing connected filtration technology that allows users to track water quality from their smartphone. Cloud launched to the public in early 2023. Their flagship product, Cloud RO, combines design and technology to deliver the most advanced drinking water experience available.

