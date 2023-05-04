Perforce and Incredibuild Announce the Launch of the 2023 State of Game Development & Design Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, makers of Helix Core the industry-standard version control for media and gaming, announced the 2023 State of Game Development & Design survey. This year, Perforce has partnered with Incredibuild, a leading development acceleration platform for Developers and DevOps teams.

The survey aims to capture insights from game development professionals — including studio owners, technical officers, developers, artists, and designers — to gain a comprehensive perspective on the future of the industry, emerging tools and platforms, and the development challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"The gaming industry is quickly evolving as the tools and technologies teams depend on continue to provide exciting capabilities," said Perforce VP of Product, Brad Hart. "Last year, we gained insights into the economic impact of streaming and subscription models, as well as growing adoption of cloud-based workflows to support remote collaboration."

Last year's global survey found that 60% of studios develop games solely on the cloud, with an additional 18% using a hybrid model. These findings, along with others, were summarized in the Perforce 2022 Game Development Trends & Forecast Report.

"This joint survey initiative with Perforce will help us better understand how studios are developing games, along with their challenges," said Incredibuild Head of Product Marketing Duncan Huffman. "That information will help us make informed decisions for future product capabilities and ensure that we're always pushing the boundaries of what's possible in game development."

This year, the 2023 State of Game Development & Design Survey will raise money for One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization with a focus on global reforestation and the creation of habitats for biodiversity. For each valid survey response, Perforce and Incredibuild will make a $1 donation to help restore forests and damaged ecosystems.

Industry professionals that are interested in participating in the 2023 State of Game Development & Design survey can do so here. In addition, the 2022 Game Trends & Forecast report is available here.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild enjoys over a quarter of a million users from 2,500 global organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies. Incredibuild's technology supports leading dev tools and projects such as Visual Studio, Unreal Engine code and shaders, Clang, Yocto, AOSP, across cloud platforms, and operating systems. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the US, Japan, UK and China, Incredibuild was founded on the premise that there is time to build and time to release. Frequency of updates is not just time- and cost-saving – it is an enterprise's competitive advantage. Learn more at incredibuild.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

