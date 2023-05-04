European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Face & Body Detoxifying Mask WINS 2023 Bustle Award

European Wax Center wins coveted beauty award in the subcategory, "Bustle's 10 Best Body Products - Best Body Mask"

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its Bustle Award win. The best-selling EWC TREAT® Face & Body Detoxifying Mask was recognized by Bustle editors and experts as a winner in the Best Body Mask category. The product was featured online on Bustle.com in an article titled "The 10 Best Body Products of 2023."

The EWC TREAT® Face & Body Detoxifying Mask is one of European Wax Center's most efficacious products to treat ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts between waxes. The clinically tested, pH-balanced formula contains activated charcoal, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and vitamin C to help clear pores and free trapped hair. European Wax Center's award-winning Face & Body Detoxifying Mask was created with all areas of the body in mind and has quickly become a fan favorite. This one-of-a-kind mask brings skincare to the underarms, bikini area, and face and is the first-ever charcoal-based clarifying treatment that is both gynecologist and dermatologist tested.

"As part of our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products, European Wax Center strives to formulate solutions that guests both want and need to take care of their skin and extend their results between waxes. Our products are consistently recognized as leaders among the industry, and we are delighted to receive the Bustle Award for our EWC TREAT® Face & Body Detoxifying Mask." -- European Wax Center President and Chief Operating Officer, David Willis.

The Bustle Awards have been recognized as a leading award for the best of the best new beauty products. This year's winners represent beauty products that are innovative, effective in treating consumers' biggest beauty concerns, and most importantly the next big thing in beauty. Over the course of six months, Bustle reviewed more than 4,193 submissions, tested 544 products, and narrowed it down to just 99 winners.

EWC TREAT® Face & Body Detoxifying Mask retails for $22.50 and is available for purchase at all European Wax Center locations as well as through waxcenter.com .

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

About Bustle Awards

Each year, Bustle editors test over 500 products over the six months leading up to our annual Awards Issue—our biggest issue of the year—with the goal of selecting the top performers in skin, hair, makeup, body care, nails, fragrance, and tools. Bustle editors also enlisted 46 BDG staffers and six guest judges to determine the best products before selecting our winners. The churn of new beauty products launched every year can feel never ending - but Bustle is here to show you the best of the best. We hope you discover a new favorite ahead, and if you have any questions about the Awards, please contact Bustle directly.

