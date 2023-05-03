NSK to Showcase New High-Precision Linear Motion Technology at Automate 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On display, NSK's new AXIS series linear actuators in booth 6818 at Automate, May 22-25 in Detroit.

Linear motor, LMAX series, and precision-ground ball screw, BMAX series, drive actuator, deliver flexible, open-end integration into high-performance linear motion systems. (PRNewswire)

NSK Americas, a global leader in bearing and linear motion control technology, will feature its new AXIS series linear actuators at Automate in May. These ultra-fast, super-precise single-axis actuators provide high-load positioning in a simplified, easy-to-install form factor.

"Our new AXIS series actuators are ideal for system designers seeking high performance, and ultra-precise linear positioning solutions," says Jon Lorello, Linear Product Line Manager at NSK. "Offering multiple drive styles, we seamlessly integrated our accumulated expertise in ball screws, linear guides, support bearings, and motor technology to develop new user friendly, adaptable, and customizable actuators."

Robust drive technology options include a linear motor (LMAX series) or a precision-ground ball screw (BMAX series) drive actuator. Both AXIS series designs deliver flexible, open-end integration into high-performance linear motion systems.

Enabling Manufacturing Automation

See solutions for additive manufacturing, robotics, transfer lines, machine tool and a range of other high-productivity applications. Learn how all these technologies are geared to augmenting machine function and extending machine uptime. NSK's linear motion and integrated mechatronic solutions support process innovation with transformative performance and efficiencies.

Join us:

NSK Booth 6818

Automate May 22-25, 2023

Huntington Place Convention Center

Detroit, Michigan

Automate is the largest solutions-based showcase of automation in North America, with over 700 exhibitors featuring the latest in cutting-edge robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control and related automation technologies. Register to attend for free.

About NSK

NSK manufactured the world's first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions essential for mobility and industrial applications. In the early 1960s, NSK set its sights outside Japan and has established over 200 business locations in 30 countries, alongside a vast network of joint ventures and partnerships in all corners of the world. Today, NSK is the top supplier of bearings in Japan and is the third largest supplier in the world by market share.

For more information, visit NSKAutomation.com

(PRNewsfoto/NSK) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NSK Americas - Ann Arbor, MI