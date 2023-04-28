Kroger Recycles and Upcycles its Way to Less Waste

Recycling program reaches milestone and Simple Truth®, America's #1 natural and organic brand, adds upcycled ingredient bread to product lineup

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its innovative recycling program has hit a major milestone, recycling more than one million pieces of Our Brands flexible plastic product packaging. The company shared it is offering customers more items with upcycled ingredients with the addition of two new Simple Truth® products to advance sustainability.

"We are continually looking for creative and innovative solutions to support our vision of creating zero-waste communities," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger. "Our customers sharing in that commitment by recycling packaging and purchasing products made with upcycled ingredients, alongside our efforts to advance sustainability, makes important progress toward eliminating waste and creating healthy, thriving communities."

Kroger, the first retailer in the world to offer a free and easy flexible plastic packaging recycling program for its Our Brands products in collaboration with TerraCycle, has recycled more than one million pieces of packaging since the program began in 2020. The innovative program provides customers with free, prepaid shipping labels to mail in flexible plastic Our Brands packaging for recycling. The list of eligible products can be viewed at Kroger.com and customers may sign up here. The recycled materials are used to construct playgrounds donated by Kroger to youth and community organizations.

The retailer is also working toward its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission by expanding its product selection containing upcycled ingredients with the addition of Seeded Multigrain Bread and Multigrain Quinoa Bread to the Simple Truth® sustainable lineup, both Upcycled Certified™ by the Upcycled Food Association (UFA). The designed from scratch bread is blended with upcycled barley, wheat and rye grains, with each variety topped with delectable ingredients like sunflower, flax, black sesame, pumpkin seeds and quinoa.

Offering more than 1,500 unique items, Simple Truth® promises customers products that are Free From unwanted ingredients, including more than 101 artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. Other Simple Truth® Upcycled Certified™ products include Plant-Based Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix, Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Plant-Based Sugar Cookie Mix and the new Simple Truth® Gluten Free Banana Bread Mix made with upcycled okara flour.

The UFA, joined by Kroger in 2022, is the first of its kind trade association working to prevent food waste by accelerating the upcycled food economy. UFA is a network of more than 225 businesses from around the world collaborating to empower consumers to prevent food waste with the products they purchase.

Customers can find their favorite Our Brands, Simple Truth® products and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

