2023 Nulogy North Star Awards highlights supply chain leaders in digital transformation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, has announced the winners of the 2023 Nulogy North Star Awards. Presented at Nulogy's xChange 2023 Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, the Nulogy North Star Awards program recognizes companies in the supply chain community who have leveraged the Nulogy platform to drive out operational waste and adapt quickly to a dynamic consumer landscape, while delivering higher levels of service to their customers.

"After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to once again share the success stories of our customer community through the North Star Awards," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "These outstanding companies understand and exemplify the positive impact of digital transformation on their supply chain operations."

This year's Nulogy North Star Award categories and winners are:

MSI Express - Sustainability Award , recognizing the organization that has best leveraged Nulogy solutions to reduce its environmental impact, promoting sustainable operations within supply chain; , recognizing the organization that has best leveraged Nulogy solutions to reduce its environmental impact, promoting sustainable operations within supply chain;

Summit Packaging Solutions - Quality Excellence Award, recognizing the supplier that has best leveraged Nulogy solutions to deliver superior product quality and safety to customers; recognizing the supplier that has best leveraged Nulogy solutions to deliver superior product quality and safety to customers;

Belvika Trade & Packaging - Most Valuable Personnel Award , recognizing the team or individual that has best championed and adopted Nulogy to achieve its company mission; , recognizing the team or individual that has best championed and adopted Nulogy to achieve its company mission;

Staffing Synergies - Outstanding Agility Award, recognizing the organization that has best leveraged Nulogy to increase its flexibility and responsiveness, without compromising cost or service quality; recognizing the organization that has best leveraged Nulogy to increase its flexibility and responsiveness, without compromising cost or service quality;

CEVA Logistics, Turkey - Leader of the Pack Award, recognizing the company that has continuously driven high adoption of Nulogy solutions, while finding the most effective and innovative ways to continuously improve performance, reduce costs, and drive business growth. recognizing the company that has continuously driven high adoption of Nulogy solutions, while finding the most effective and innovative ways to continuously improve performance, reduce costs, and drive business growth.

"Our team is honored to receive the Leader of the Pack award," said Maciej Wesolowski, Global Head of Contract Packaging, CEVA Logistics. "We are proud of the growth and success that the team in Turkey has experienced by leveraging these solutions. To better serve our customers around the world, we have a forward-looking digitalization plan that we are rolling out across CEVA's global network, and we expect our relationship with Nulogy to play an important role in these efforts."

To learn more about organizations who have successfully adopted Nulogy to unlock agility and business growth, visit nulogy.com .

About the Nulogy North Star Awards

The Nulogy North Star Awards share compelling success stories, innovations, and performance metrics of Nulogy's top-performing customers. All award recipients are selected by a Nulogy internal committee of product and industry experts.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Learn more about Nulogy at nulogy.com .

