Saint Xavier University Launches Master of Science in Exercise Science Program

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in fall 2023, Saint Xavier University (SXU) will offer for the first time a Master of Science in Exercise Science (MSES) degree program. The innovative online program, grounded in evidence-based practice, engages transformative leadership practice to promote health and wellness across the lifespan and prepare students with the foundation needed to succeed in the field of allied health.

Within the MSES program at SXU, students use real-time technology to understand and explain the outcomes of functional movement tests. (PRNewswire)

"SXU's Human Performance Lab is one of the most technologically advanced labs in the Midwest."

The launch will help to meet the demand for qualified candidates in the ever-growing field. Offered in three formats, the program requires 36-39 credit hours, depending on the student's choice of a scholarly final project. Students may choose from three tracks: traditional Master of Science in Exercise Science, Accelerated Master of Science in Exercise Science, or B.S. and M.S. in Exercise Science Dual-Degree 4+1 program.

Core courses are interdisciplinary based and focus on research methods, ethics, curriculum development, behavior psychology, information technology, culture, communication and ethics. Students will gain an advanced understanding of recovery, regeneration, motor control and assessment, physiology, program design and coaching. The MSES program adheres to the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) principles and prepares students to take the NSCA's Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist certification (CSCS) and the NSCA's Certified Performance Sports Scientist certification (CPSS).

Within the program, students will:

Effectively design programs for athletes, the general population, the military and post-rehabilitation using research and evidence-based techniques.

Identify and prescribe recovery and regeneration techniques.

Demonstrate appropriate evaluation methods for program design of strength and conditioning protocols.

While the program is offered fully online, students will participate in an onsite intensive at the Human Performance Lab during their last semester, a high-impact learning opportunity for students to combine their theoretical knowledge with real-life applications.

"SXU's Human Performance Lab is one of the most technologically advanced labs in the Midwest," said Brad Leshinske, Ph.D., coordinator of Exercise Science and Sports and Fitness Administration programs. "Plus, we'll offer support to students every step of the way throughout their graduate journey, with courses taught by high-quality faculty who are experts in the field of exercise science and well-rounded in theory and practice."

As the program grows, Leshinske plans to add new concentrations relevant to the allied health space, including nutrition, sports science, advanced coaching practice and fitness.

Ready to Take the Next Steps?

Join us for the MSES Information Session, offered both virtually and in person on Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Application information can be found on the SXU website. Applications will be accepted until July 31 and applicants will be admitted on a rolling basis.

For more information or questions about the MSES program, contact the Office of Graduate Admission at 773-298-3503 or graduateadmission@sxu.edu .

Saint Xavier University was founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy and is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution that provides a transformative educational experience to more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students who are prepared to become compassionate leaders in their field of study and their communities. As a mission-driven, student-centered institution, Saint Xavier educates for competence, character and career success, with program offerings through our College of Arts and Sciences, Graham School of Management and School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Recognizing Saint Xavier's excellence in education, U.S. News & World Report has ranked SXU consistently among the best colleges in the Midwest.

MEDIA CONTACT: Deb Rapacz, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, rapacz@sxu.edu

Saint Xavier University logo (PRNewsfoto/Saint Xavier University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saint Xavier University