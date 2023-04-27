Renovus Capital Partners Portfolio Company Aretum Names Damian DiPippa as Chief Executive Officer

WAYNE, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus") today announced that Aretum, LLC ("Aretum"), its recently formed government services platform, has named Damian DiPippa as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. DiPippa brings a long history of working in the government services sector. Most recently, he was CEO of Arcfield, where he transformed an acquired portfolio of programs into an independent $500 million revenue company with domestic and international operations.

"We are extremely pleased that Damian will lead Aretum," said Atif Gilani, Founding Partner at Renovus Capital. "His in-depth knowledge and experience in the government services sector is invaluable and will enable him to carry out our shared vision for Aretum."

Mr. DiPippa commented, "I am excited to lead Aretum as we build the company into a new mid-tier provider of technology enabled mission support for defense, homeland security and civilian agencies. The combination of our legacy companies provides a very high level of competitiveness and excellence within our core competencies of engineering, IT, cybersecurity, and financial services. We are extremely well-positioned with Renovus as our partner to execute on our ambitious goals."

Prior to Arcfield, Mr. DiPippa was President of the Systems Engineering Sector at Peraton, where he executed an initiative that resulted in the successful divestiture of more than $500 million in conflicted contracts. While at Perspecta (a Peraton predecessor), DiPippa was Senior Vice President and General Manager and led the $900 million Intelligence Group. He was also a Senior Vice President and General Manager for ManTech and held Vice President roles at Engility, TASC and Northrop Grumman. In each role he developed and executed multi-year growth strategies with pipelines of new opportunities totaling more than $4 billion; and led contract wins across various federal agencies including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and Transportation. He received a master's degree in business administration from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Penn State University.

About Aretum, LLC

Aretum LLC owns Renovus portfolio companies Miracle Systems and Panum Telecom. Miracle Systems (www.MiracleSystems.net) provides leading edge solutions and outstanding service to Federal clients, focusing on PMO Support, Financial Consulting, Engineering Services, Training Services, IT Systems, Cyber Mission. Miracle System has 90 active Prime Contracts across the US Government. Panum Telecom, LLC (www.panum.com) offers a broad spectrum of mission services including nutritional health, and management consulting services such as program & project management, acquisition & contract management, business & strategy consulting and next generation analytics, information and communications technology services such as network infrastructure & security, research & analysis, and training to Federal Government agencies. Panum is based in Bethesda, MD.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus manages over $1 billion including its three sector-focused funds. The firm's portfolio includes over 25 businesses in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions, and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

