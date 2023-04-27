Property Owners and Managed Service Providers Improve Resident Online Experiences, Occupancy Rate and Revenue with Cambium Networks

Multi-dwelling unit (MDU) property owners can realize increased net operating income (NOI) while

improving Wi-Fi coverage with Cambium's ONE Network solutions

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced that an increasing number of Multi Dwelling Unit (MDU) property owners and Managed Service Providers (MSP) have deployed Cambium's ONE Network solutions, including Wi-Fi, fixed wireless, switching, security and converged management to deliver exceptional end user experiences and improve resident satisfaction. Properties that deliver exceptional online experiences for their tenants have higher occupancy, lower churn and higher tenant satisfaction.

MDU residents want to live in safe and secure environments. Property owners, working together with MSPs, aim to accelerate improvements for security and efficiency with digital transformation initiatives. Property owners who have taken control of the Wi-Fi are able to deliver secure and consistently reliable online experiences. The same Wi-Fi infrastructure is leveraged for smart-building technologies to optimize operations and manage controllable sprinkler systems, security surveillance, access systems, door locks, climate controls and others. Property managers and maintenance personnel utilize the same network for their devices used every day to manage the property and keep tenants satisfied.

Property Owner Perspectives

Jerry Lile , CEO, "When the pandemic set in, thankfully we had Wi-Fi everywhere because telehealth became very important at that time, and we would not have been able to meet that need if we hadn't had the Wi-Fi." -, CEO, Fairmount Homes . Read the case study

MSP Perspectives

" While many platforms say they cater to MSPs, Cambium Networks listened and acted. They have built an intuitive user interface that takes an enterprise product and puts an 'easy button' over it. This simplified interface covers the most common wireless setups that MSPs use. Streamlining process translates into real money savings on the new hardware as well as reducing total cost of ownership (TCO)." - Brian Brammeier , Chief Strategy & Chief Information Security Officer, While many platforms say they cater to MSPs, Cambium Networks listened and acted. They have built an intuitive user interface that takes an enterprise product and puts an 'easy button' over it. This simplified interface covers the most common wireless setups that MSPs use. Streamlining process translates into real money savings on the new hardware as well as reducing total cost of ownership (TCO)." -, Chief Strategy & Chief Information Security Officer, Ntiva

Dave Elder , Safety NetAccess We strive to enable our property owner and operator customers to achieve above average return on capital through differentiated digital experiences for their tenants and staff. Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6 access points and cnMaestro X software deliver the performance, intelligent automation and application optimization that meaningfully contribute to that end." –

Fairmount Homes continuing care retirement community to deliver exceptional broadband connectivity to residents and staff with a one-person IT team. "Cambium Networks equipment is enterprise-grade quality, and the engineering and support provided has been exemplary. Fairmount's IT person can focus on maintaining the applications, while Wi-Fi and internet issues are directed to us and resolved appropriately." - Bruce Weintraub , CEO and founder MSP HealthSignals enables"Cambium Networks equipment is enterprise-grade quality, and the engineering and support provided has been exemplary.IT person can focus on maintaining the applications, while Wi-Fi and internet issues are directed to us and resolved appropriately." -, CEO and founder HealthSignals . Read the press release

For more information, download the Take Control of Your MDU Network: Improve Profitability and Resident Satisfaction solution paper.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

