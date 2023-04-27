project44 Receives 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Business Network Category

This award recognizes SAP partners that demonstrate a commitment to integrate and provide value-added services with the SAP Business Network

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, has received the 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Business Network Category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP while delivering exceptional business to their joint customers. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"SAP's ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. The SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners' outstanding commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

"project44 is honored to be a part of the SAP ecosystem, and proud to be recognized as a partner committed to integrating with and extending the value of the SAP Business Network," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "Our goal at project44 is to provide supply chain visibility to all, and our partnership with SAP has allowed for us to expand our platform to new dimensions with valuable co-innovation."

Driven by a shared vision of a fully connected and transparent logistics network, project44 and SAP partnered in 2019 to enable shipment visibility that empowers global companies to create more resilient supply chains and make smarter decisions across their logistics workflows with real-time access to high-fidelity data. Connecting project44 and SAP Business Network for Logistics provides immense value for our joint customers. These value-added services extend the capabilities of our networks and play a critical role in boosting supply chain resilience. The future of this partnership looks to expand integration capabilities to new areas, offering customers enhanced coverage of complex supply chain scenarios, and building on strong momentum.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and customer success.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

