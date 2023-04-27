FinFit releases a new podcast episode on Women's Financial Stability.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 57% of adults in the U.S. are financially literate, according to S&P's Global FinLit Survey in 2016. And, while efforts across the country are aiming to improve this percentage with financial literacy courses becoming a required part of the high school curriculum, financial literacy, and financial stability, particularly amongst women, continue to be just out of reach.

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation’s largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform that has transformed thousands of lives, servicing over 145,000 clients. FinFit helps employees improve their financial well-being and become financially stable through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources, one-on-one financial coaching and financial solutions. Visit www.FinFit.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/FinFit) (PRNewswire)

The newest episode of the SECURE podcast focuses on financial stability of women in the workforce.

So, how are targeted initiatives helping to improve women's financial stability and change the way women spend, save, borrow, and plan?

On the latest episode of the SECURE podcast, host and FinFit's Chief Innovation Officer, Charles Lattimer, welcomes the VP of Financial Education at Virginia Credit Union, Cherry Dale, to talk about financial stability for women in the workforce, and what programs targeting women help meet their specific needs and increase literacy on financial stability.

"When we think about financial wellness, everyone's on their own path and it's so individual. The pandemic really created, I think, a particular environment for people to step back and reassess where they were with their finances. The uncertainty, especially with their finances, can cause people to be open to help and guidance on their financial journey", explained Dale.

Tune in to SECURE presented by FinFit on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen to episode 2, Women and Financial Stability here.

About Cherry Dale: Prior to her role as the VP of Financial Education at Virginia Credit Union, Dale spent eight years as a Lead Teacher with Henrico County Public Schools. As a passionate educator, Dale has continued encouraging others to never stop learning, especially when it comes to financial literacy. She earned her BA in Education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her Master's in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Virginia.

About FinFit: FinFit was established in 2008 and currently services over 500,000 organizations across the United States. The company's SaaS-based model provides holistic financial wellness services that include a personalized financial assessment, premier educational resources, online money management tools, financial coaching, financial solutions, early wage access, spending and savings accounts, student loan services, and a member rewards program. Focus on creating positive, healthy financial behaviors and products to support behavioral change has proven to reduce financial stress and increase employee retention by more than 25%.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FinFit