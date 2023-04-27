Cetaphil Announces Exclusive Skincare Sponsorship of Makeup Artist Alexx Mayo for Lizzo's Upcoming "Special" Tour

Beauty-focused initiative also includes nationwide sweepstakes for the chance to win a VIP concert experience.

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Cetaphil is continuing to champion sensitive skin with the launch of its latest beauty initiative under its "We Do Skin. You Do You" campaign. For Lizzo's upcoming "Special" tour, Cetaphil cleansers and moisturizers will be an integral part of her skin prep and glam courtesy of makeup artist Alexx Mayo. Through this sponsorship, as well as several other beauty influencers and expert partnerships and activations, Cetaphil aims to empower those with sensitive skin to make skin preparation the first, and most important, step in their beauty routine.

"This partnership with Cetaphil comes so naturally as skincare and makeup go hand in hand," says Alexx Mayo, Professional Makeup Artist. "Applying makeup for one of my artists on an international tour means factoring in countless sweaty rehearsals, performances in different climates, and dramatic looks that need to hold up on a jumbotron. These demands can unfortunately wreak havoc on the skin – especially if they have sensitive skin. I've always been a fan of Cetaphil because their gentle formulas work wonders on my skin, so recommending it to Lizzo for skin prep and ongoing maintenance was a no-brainer."

Affecting approximately 70% of individuals worldwide, skin sensitivity is defined by unpleasant skin sensations which may include stinging and burning. It can affect various parts of the body, including the face. Cetaphil's range of cleansers and moisturizers are backed by scientific research and clinical studies, while helping to defend against 5 signs of skin sensitivity: dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier.

"Research is at the foundation of everything we do at Cetaphil and that starts with understanding the symptoms and triggers of sensitive skin," says Matthew Meckfessel, PhD, Director, Medical Affairs. "Cosmetics are a main trigger of sensitive skin due to the regular and sometimes abrasive usage. Hydrating the skin barrier and cleansing with a gentle cleanser may help minimize irritation and create a better foundation for makeup to be applied. Products like our Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser and Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 35 contain ingredients such as glycerin, panthenol, and niacinamide to ensure a protected skin barrier, ultimately allowing for color cosmetics to apply more evenly and have longer wear."

This Spring, the brand will enlist Alexx Mayo to create social content showcasing how he relies on Cetaphil as a fundamental part of Lizzo's pre-show glam routine. Alexx will also host a private in-person master class for media and influencers ahead of Lizzo's Phoenix stop to provide skincare education and step-by-step breakdowns on how to achieve Lizzo's fabulous concert looks.

To drive further excitement, Cetaphil is hosting a nationwide sweepstakes where one winner and a guest will receive the ultimate VIP experience to see Lizzo headlining in New York City on June 9, 2023. The "Special" winner will receive:

Two VIP Concert Tickets

Round-Trip Airfare for Two

Four-night Hotel Stay

Daily Meal Stipend

Ground Transportation

Cetaphil Care Package

For a chance to win, consumers can enter here. For more information, consumers can also follow Cetaphil on Instagram (@CetaphilUS) and TikTok (@CetaphilUSA) or visit www.cetaphil.com.

