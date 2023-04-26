Groups360 and Choice Hotels International announce Direct Booking Solution for Group Room Blocks

Choice Hotels properties worldwide will offer online instant booking for group guest rooms through GroupSync Marketplace™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groups360 and Choice Hotels International announces today the rollout of GroupSync™ Instant Booking across Choice's global portfolio in 2023. Soon meeting and event organizers can shop and book online group guest rooms at Choice Hotel properties within GroupSync Marketplace.

Groups360 (PRNewswire)

Over 20,000 leading hotel properties can offer GroupSync's instant group booking functionality by the end of 2023.

GroupSync's direct integration with Choice Hotels will offer real-time best available group rates and inventory to thousands of Choice properties. Planners of small or simple meetings can book these events in real-time, with guaranteed rates and availability. Event organizers will also benefit from viewing inventory availability before submitting an RFP for more complex events. Real-time pricing and availability reduce the booking process for smaller meetings from weeks to minutes. The combination of these two capabilities changes the hotel sourcing process into an instant booking one.

"We are thrilled to have Choice Hotels join the GroupSync Marketplace," said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. "Their involvement is a testament to our shared commitment to reducing transaction friction in group travel planning. This technology roll-out will help franchisors like Choice continue their history of innovation, enhance their customer relationships, and deliver an improved event planning experience at Choice properties. With the addition of Choice, we anticipate that over 20,000 leading hotel properties will be equipped to offer GroupSync's online instant group booking functionality in the months ahead."

Choice's commitment to GroupSync technology extends further by allowing its properties worldwide to choose GroupSync Marketing™ for property-level content curation and promotion management tools.

About Groups360, LLC



Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency, and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company's platform

,

GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and book rooms and space directly, online, or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to

for both group hotel rooms and event spaces.

Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London, and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.

Choice Hotels International (PRNewswire)

