Everywhere is better: Get to know the mobile version of Gates Design Power™

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), announces the launch of the mobile version of the award-winning Gates Design Power, putting advanced digital design tools to support the engineering of belt drive systems on customers' mobile devices.

"With the launch of Design Power Mobile, we're demonstrating our ongoing commitment to accelerate our Chain to Belt initiative, driving the conversion of legacy drive technologies to clean, quiet, low-maintenance Gates belt drives. These powerful and innovative new tools leverage the power of mobile phones to enable machine design engineers and factory operations teams to design drives anywhere, making it easier for them to realize all of the performance improvements our solutions bring," said Tom Pitstick, chief strategy officer for Gates.

The expanded mobile app toolkit takes the drive design experience to a new level with five extended support modules and an upgraded version of Design Flex Pro™, making it easier to use, more accurate, and available everywhere.

Among the exciting new tools is Facility Management, which allows customers to monitor and update all their power transmission drive projects in one place. Routine maintenance notifications about each installed drive, sent from the app, reduces downtime while increasing efficiency throughout the organization. Users can see which drives need their attention as well as other relevant information such as installation date, original tension settings, recommended replacement dates and other drive design details.

In addition to Facility Management, Design Power Mobile adds a Sonic Tension Meter, Flashlight RPM Meter, Sound Meter, and Distance Measurement tool. These features use the device's existing camera, flash, and microphone to quickly gather drive parameters to power innovation everywhere our customers work.

Gates Design Power Mobile is now available globally on the Apple and Android stores as a free download in 15 different languages.

For more information, please visit Gates.com/DesignPower.

