Landmaster welcomes 8-year Digital Marketer Colt Gonzalez as their Digital Marketing Manager

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American-made UTV manufacturer, Landmaster, announces their new hire, Colt Gonzalez, as their Digital Marketing Manager.

Colt Gonzalez, Standing In The Landmaster Manufacturing Facility In Columbia City, IN (PRNewswire)

Landmaster Hires Colt Gonzalez To Lead Their Digital And Social Media Front.

Colt has worked in Marketing since 2016 and has experience as a Marketing Coordinator, Content Creator, and Social/Digital Media Producer. Colt will implement his expertise in content marketing and ad strategy for Landmaster.

Colt says, "I've always been passionate about the auto industry, and having an opportunity to craft new experiences and manage the digital community for Landmaster is exciting! Building a connected community is important, and being a key part of that initiative is an honor. The UTV market shows promising growth potential, and I'm excited to be part of this great company."

Colt has gained much of his Marketing experience and talents from his exposure to many significant industries, including music, automotive, insurance, optics, and aircraft. He is excited to bring all he knows to his new role at Landmaster.

Colt enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons outside of work. They partake in various excursions, including being in nature and traveling. He also partners with car auction companies to take pictures and videos of their listings for their auctions and events.

Learn more about Landmaster: www.Landmaster.com

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www.Landmaster.com

David Piercy , dpiercy@americanlandmaster.com CONTACT:

Landmaster (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Landmaster