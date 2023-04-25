Customer Contact Week Welcomes Grammy Award-Winning Musician and Entrepreneur Pitbull to Close As Main Stage Speaker

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series dedicated to providing expert insight into exceptional customer contact and experience, announces Grammy Award-winning musician and entrepreneur Armando (Pitbull) Perez to close the CCW Las Vegas main stage in conversation with renowned journalist Rebecca Jarvis at Caesars Forum on June 22, 2023.

"What better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than inviting Mr. Worldwide himself to close the show with his signature passion and energy," said Mario Matulich, President and Managing Director at Customer Management Practice. "We are thrilled for him to share his insights on leadership, creativity, and embracing change in a rapidly evolving world, drawing from his experiences as a trailblazing artist with our attendees to help them enhance their customer contact strategies."

Pitbull is a GRAMMY® winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur, co-owner of NASCAR's Trackhouse racing team, and motivational speaker.

About Customer Contact Week

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018, we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW brings together 3,000+ attendees, 200+ expert speakers, 150+ solution providers, for four days of learning, networking, brainstorming & innovating at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice (CMP) - a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice is a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector. Through live events like CCW, online event communities like CCW Digital, and leading industry research like CMP Research, CMP helps enable better navigation of the industry's biggest trends, drivers and innovation. Simply put, the Customer Management Practice develops customer management rockstars, and helps turn customers into raving fans. For more information, visit https://www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

