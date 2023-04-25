CooperSurgical® Partners with The Noble Paperie to Support Families Struggling with Infertility

CooperSurgical to match portion of sales and donate to RESOLVE aiding in raising awareness and destigmatizing infertility

TRUMBULL, Conn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical, a global leader in fertility and women's health, today announced they are partnering with The Noble Paperie, which makes cards & paper products dedicated to supporting families along their journeys through miscarriage, infertility, and birth. This partnership will start with three cards designed specifically for friends and family to send to women and men dealing with infertility and are available for sale today in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW). CooperSurgical will match fifty percent of proceeds from the cards sales in a donation to RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to removing stigmas and changing the conversation around infertility.

One in eight U.S. families has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term.1 Research shows people diagnosed with and treated for infertility can experience a sense of loneliness, isolation, and shame.2 This line of cards by CooperSurgical and The Noble Paperie is intended to help friends and family lend support during the difficult moments in the infertility journey.

"For many, the path to pregnancy and parenthood can be challenging, and there are many moments in time that can be triggering," said Kate Woolley, founder of The Noble Paperie. "My journey to motherhood was difficult, so I appreciate CooperSurgical's efforts to not only focus on the science of infertility, but to raise awareness and empathy for the emotional impacts as well."

Three cards are currently available and additional designs will roll out during the year. The cards available today offer support generally on the topic of infertility, as well as specific support for the upcoming Mother's Day and Father's Day holidays, which can be difficult for women and men struggling with fertility issues. Subsequent designs will lend support during other emotional times such as baby showers, Halloween and other life events.

"As a leader in fertility and women's health, we often hear from patients and their physicians about the mental impact of infertility and the accompanying treatments," stated Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "We are excited about this partnership, as this is a unique way of showing up for the men and women who are going through fertility challenges and offers friends and family a way to show compassion and support for their loved ones."

National Infertility Awareness Week is a registered trademark of RESOLVE, Inc.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies, and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

About The Noble Paperie

The Noble Paperie is a stationery brand based in San Diego, California. Founded by Kate Woolley, The Noble Paperie's mission is to create cards and paper goods to support those suffering miscarriages, loss, infertility, NICU stays and complicated pregnancies. In other words, they make cards for the bereaved, and everyone in between. Their paper products are designed with love and care to support, advocate for, and inspire this community to live with joy throughout their journey.

