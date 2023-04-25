10 ASU MBA specialties rank in US News' top 25

TEMPE, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest U.S. News & World Report graduate program rankings, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University ranked in the top 25 across 10 MBA specialty areas, including No. 3 in supply chain management and No. 5 in project management.

The rankings, released publicly today, also named W. P. Carey's full-time MBA No. 35 in the country, ahead of Pennsylvania State University–University Park, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and the University of Arizona.

With this rankings update, all four of W. P. Carey's MBA programs — including full-time, part-time, executive, and online (ranked in January 2023 ) — now rank in the top 35. Here's the breakdown of the new MBA specialty and program rankings:

Supply chain management, No. 3

Project management, No. 5

Information systems, tied for No. 9

Production and operations, No. 10

Business analytics, tied for No. 16

Entrepreneurship, No. 16

International, tied for No. 16

Management, tied for No. 16

Executive MBA, tied for No. 17

Accounting, tied for No. 19

Marketing, tied for No. 23

Part-time, tied for No. 33

Full-time, tied for No. 35

The U.S. News rankings are the output of several factors, with methodology updates this year giving greater weight to compensation outcomes and student GPA.

"The results of this year's rankings reflect areas for continued growth as well as changes in ranking methodology, giving less weight to peer reviews and more weight to employment outcomes," said Ohad Kadan, the Charles J. Robel Dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. "The W. P. Carey newly launched bold strategic plan is focused on inclusive excellence, technological innovation, and societal impact through business education. I am confident that these important areas of strategic focus will help propel the school to new heights and will also be reflected in future rankings of our graduate programs."

The W. P. Carey School's No. 16 entrepreneurship specialty ranking is up from No. 23 last year.

"W. P. Carey is focused on providing an MBA where students learn to both capitalize on their business ideas and help companies think entrepreneurially," said Luiz Mesquita, associate dean of graduate programs at W. P. Carey. "ASU is No. 1 in innovation, and we make sure that focus on invention permeates our programs."

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

