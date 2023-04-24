Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista O&G Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vista Oil & Gas)
Vista O&G Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vista Oil & Gas)(PRNewswire)

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.vistaenergy.com/investors. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
ir@vistaenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-energy-sab-de-cv-files-form-20-f-301806052.html

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.