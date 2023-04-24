MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited ("MMV" or the "Company"), an animation and entertainment company for young consumers in China, announced today that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated April 19, 2023, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of US$50 million and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet the minimum market value of listed securities requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the market value of listed securities of the Company from March 6 to April 17, 2023, the Company did not meet the minimum market value requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on The Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until October 16, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's market value must exceed US$50 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by October 16, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor its market value between now and October 16, 2023 and intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, The Company expects that Class A ordinary shares of the Company will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Global Market. The Company's management is looking into various options available to regain compliance and maintain its continued listing.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter.

About MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MMV) is an animation and entertainment company dedicated to providing a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience through original, user-generated, and professional user-generated content. MMV commenced animation production in 2015 under its signature Aotu World brand, which has attracted a broad following with its inspiring storyline and unique graphic style, particularly among younger audiences in China. By leveraging the company's established user base, MMV has built a diverse product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games across the Aotu World brand. It has also developed and augmented new brands, stories, and characters, such as Neko Album.

For more information, please visit https://www.multi-metaverse.com/ .

