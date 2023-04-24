LATIN ROCK PIONEERS LOS FABULOSOS CADILLACS ANNOUNCE 2023 USA TOUR DATES

Tickets Available Starting Tuesday, April 25 with various Pre-Sales General On sale Begins Friday, April 28th.

MIAMI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of performing at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs announced four new dates its 2023 USA run. This tour is produced by Loud And Live and Move Concerts. The tour kicks off September 22 at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston, TX making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, and New York, before wrapping up in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live.

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs Announce 2023 USA Tour Dates

Throughout their 38-year journey, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs have constantly evolved their musical style, blending ska, reggae, rock, rap, and salsa; to create a unique sound that has made them an essential touchstone in Latin American music. The band's albums have featured collaborations with legendary artists like Celia Cruz, Rubén Blades, and Mick Jones, earning them a GRAMMY® Award in the Best Rock/Alternative Performance category. Los Fabulosos Cadillacs' success has also opened doors for Latin music in the international arena, making them the first Argentine and Spanish-speaking band to participate in the popular "MTV Unplugged" series.

Launching their USA Tour 2023, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs prove how they remain an essential force in Latin American music, showcasing its enduring relevance and their commitment to innovation and creativity. The band's influence can be felt in the work of countless artists and pioneers in the realm of Latin rock.

DATE CITY ST VENUE Friday, September 22, 2023 Houston TX Smart Financial Centre Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Dallas TX Texas Trust CU Theatre Sunday, September 24, 2023 Los Angeles CA Hollywood Bowl Friday, September 29, 2023 New York NY The Theater at MSG Sunday, October 1, 2023 Hollywood FL Hard Rock Live

*The Los Angeles date at the Hollywood Bowl is not produced by Loud And Live or Move Concerts.

Tickets will be available Tuesday, April 25 with several presales, prior to the general sale on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 am local time at https://fabulososcadillacs.com.

