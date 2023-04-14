Shop Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY® for Mother’s Day planning and gifts.

UNION, N.J., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: BBBY) Mother's Day is around the corner, and whether planning for quality time, creating an experience, looking for the perfect gift – or all three – Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY® have everything needed for a memorable and special day for moms and motherly figures.

Make a Special Meal for Mom

Start the day by spoiling her with breakfast in bed – the Dash® Mini Waffle Maker is an easy-to-use, compact grill that makes clean-up quick and hassle-free. Or bake a delicious quiche with Breville® The Smart Oven™ Pro and serve it in the OXO Good Grips® Covered Pie Dish. If she has a sweet tooth, the KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a customer-loved kitchen staple that is perfect for creating a variety of tasty treats. Bring her meal to her in style with the Bee & Willow™ Bed Tray.

Prefer celebrating with an outdoor picnic? The Bee & Willow™ Picnic Basket with Service for 4 has everything needed for an outing at the park, beach, or backyard – featuring an insulated section that keeps food and beverages cold, and it comes stocked with four sets of porcelain plates, wine glasses and stainless steel flatware, and a wine bottle opener!

Give Her the Gift of Rest and Relaxation

Sometimes Mom just wants to relax and Bed Bath & Beyond has a variety of luxe options she'll love whether relaxing in the bed or the bath. For the ultimate comfy bed, she'll love the silky feel of Nestwell™ Egyptian Cotton Sateen 625-Thread-Count Sheets or the smooth and soft Everhome™ Egyptian Cotton 700-Thread-Count Sheets, while resting on the Nestwell™ Plush Cloud Soft Support or White Down Soft Support Pillows – ideal for all sleeping positions – all while curled up under the cozy UGG® Devon Down Alternative Quilted Comforter. Or, she can wrap herself in the ultra-plush Everhome™ Solid Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel or Haven™ Organic Cotton Waffle & Terry Bath Towel after a relaxing soak in the tub or shower.

Making Memories with the Mini

Deck out the little ones and celebrate Mom with an adorable bodysuit by Baby Starters®, which will also make for a great photo: "Moms Better," "I Heart Mommy," and more.

Gifting for Mom Made Easy

Not sure what to get for Mom? Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY have curated a list of shopper-favorites for expectant, new, and experienced moms, organized by price.

$25 and Under

$50 and Under

$75 and Under

$100 and Under

Over $100

Still not sure what to get Mom this year? Gift cards are the perfect option for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member, and Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY gift cards are available in various denominations, with no fee or expiration date. Need something fast? Gift cards can be emailed within minutes of purchase for those truly last-minute gifting needs.

Treat Yourself with Convenient Services and Welcome Rewards®

Bed Bath & Beyond's free Welcome Rewards® program offers customers the opportunity to earn points on every item purchased, with no exclusions. For greater savings, customers can join Welcome Rewards+ for only $29 per year and receive 20 percent off their purchase every time (exclusions may apply), free standard shipping, and earn five times the points. Welcome Rewards members can earn and redeem points in-store, through the app or online at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.

For added convenience, shoppers can pick up purchases via the Buy Online Pick-up in Store or Curbside option or use the Same Day Delivery service. Gift givers also have the flexibility to Buy Now Pay Later with AfterPay, which offers customers a convenient opportunity to stretch out paying for items over time with zero interest. With Afterpay, purchases will be split into four payments, payable every two weeks.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

