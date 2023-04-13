Xandar Kardian Announces its First Embedded Technology Partnership to Integrate Radar-Based Vitals Monitoring into Caregility's Leading Virtual Care Platform

The Integration of Xandar Kardian's FDA-Cleared Radar Technology Into Existing Acute Care Devices Simplifies Access to Autonomous, On-Demand Vitals Monitoring



TORONTO and CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xandar Kardian, a Toronto-based industry leader in developing radar signal processing technology for presence detection and vital sign monitoring, has formally announced an integrated partnership with Caregility, an enterprise telehealth leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere. For the first time ever, Xandar Kardian will embed its radar technology into a partner's existing product line, joining Caregility's Best in KLAS Caregility Cloud™ virtual care ecosystem to create a solution wholly focused on optimizing acute patient care. Xandar Kardian and Caregility will debut the solution at the upcoming 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition in Chicago, April 17-21, and attendees can visit the Xandar Kardian team at Booth #6009-82 in the Innovation Hub/Startup Park of the North Building or at Caregility Booth #6815 in McCormick Place's North Hall to learn more.

Xandar Kardian's partnership with Caregility, which will begin rolling out across facilities this spring, combines the capabilities of Xandar Kardian's patient vital sign monitoring technology through radar signal processing with Caregility's expertise in virtual clinical workflows and patient analysis to optimize remote acute care. The integration will increase capacity for staff to virtually observe and manage higher-acuity patients in a traditional med-surg environment while leveraging a workflow and connectivity they are already familiar with. Most importantly, the innovative solution will empower clinical teams with new ways to deliver care as chronic workforce challenges persist and staff and consumer expectations evolve.

"Our best-in-class radar technology has the ability to completely transform the future of patient monitoring, especially as telehealth and hybrid healthcare models continue to strengthen as paths for patients to receive acute medical attention," said Sam Yang, CEO and founder of Xandar Kardian. "We take great pride in our technology's ability to proactively diagnose and mobilize critical medical care, and we couldn't ask for a better partner than Caregility to enable our radar technology to be implemented on a wider scale."

Xandar Kardian's radar-based solutions, which operate without requiring cameras, wearables, or any patient contact whatsoever, can provide critical early deterioration detection in all varieties of healthcare settings, ranging from inpatient facilities to virtual and home-health care. Xandar Kardian's sensors can measure 6000+ RHR (Resting Heart Rate) & RR (Respiratory Rate) readings a day, as opposed to a traditional hospital setting, where these vital signs are measured manually on a much less frequent basis. The benefit for partners, such as Caregility, is that the AI-driven radar solution offers autonomous continuous patient monitoring "on demand" through Xandar Kardian's data dashboard, expanding the capability of their devices and differentiating their own products and solutions.

"We are constantly looking for new innovations and best-in-class solutions to add to Caregility Cloud, our virtual care platform, as we strive to empower clinicians to deliver better care," explained Pete McLain, Chief Strategy Officer at Caregility. "We are excited about Xandar Kardian's FDA-cleared radar sensing device and believe it will accelerate access to meaningful trends in patient data to support timely clinical actions with care for patients. And patients love it as it is non-invasive, contactless and private."

To schedule a meeting with the Xandar Kardian team at HIMSS, please reach out to ruben.m@grnrm.com . To learn more about Xandar Kardian and its partnership with Caregility, as well as how the company's XK300 Autonomous Health Monitoring Solution can seamlessly integrate into your healthcare facility, commercial building or corporate office space, visit their website at www.xkcorp.com .

About Xandar Kardian

Xandar Kardian is a US Delaware C-Corp with international operations spanning South Korea, Canada, and Singapore, focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading. Founded in 2017, the team behind Xandar Kardian is focused on digital radar signal processing from start-to-finish, having received FDA 510(k) Clearance for its XK300 in April 2021. For more information, visit www.xkcorp.com .

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Awarded the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA-compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Today Caregility supports more than 1,000 hospitals across over 75 health systems with over six million virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-at-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

