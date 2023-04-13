Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, Blue Canyon Technologies, Wins Award from Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Provide Microsatellites for INCUS Mission

New microsats will help provide insight into thunderstorms' impacts on weather and climate models

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) subsidiary, will design and manufacture three microsatellites to support NASA's Investigation of Convective Updrafts, or INCUS, mission. The INCUS mission – led by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory – aims to better understand the complex dynamics of thunderstorms and their impact on Earth's climate and weather models.

Blue Canyon's microsats will fly in tandem coordination, each displaying a dynamic atmospheric radar and dynamic microwave radiometer measuring the atmospheric conditions of Earth.

"BCT's successful science exploration programs and our experience controlling large flexible structures will be key to supporting this critical science mission," said Jeff Schrader, president of Blue Canyon Technologies.

Blue Canyon's work will be performed at its Crescent Constellation Factory located in Lafayette, Colorado.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable, and affordable spacecraft and components that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy. The company currently supports numerous unique missions with over 100 cumulative spacecraft orders.

For the latest news on Blue Canyon Technologies and for other company information, please visit www.bluecanyontech.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

