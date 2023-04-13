Rally IN-Prize Competition to Award Up to $5 Million to Startups in Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, Sports and HardTech

Rally IN-Prize Competition to Award Up to $5 Million to Startups in Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, Sports and HardTech

Entries due May 19 for one of the largest pitch competitions in the country

INDIANAPOLIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rally IN-Prize Competition, one of the largest pitching competitions in the country, is open for entries at rallyinnovation.com . The event will award investments across five industries: Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, SportsTech and HardTech.

rallyinnovation.com (PRNewswire)

The deadline to enter is May 19, with pitches taking place this August during Elevate Ventures' inaugural Rally conference , the first cross-sector innovation conference of its kind.

A panel of expert judges will evaluate pitches and select the most promising startups. Each of the five recipients will receive a cash investment of up to $1 million.

"Entrepreneurship has become increasingly challenging as the pandemic and fluctuations in capital markets continue to have lasting effects. With competition fiercer than ever, new entrants in the market face an uphill battle," said Elevate Ventures' CEO Christopher Day. "The Rally IN-Prize Competition gives startups an opportunity to showcase their innovations and receive the funding and resources they need to make a tangible impact. The response has been tremendous, with over 60 entries received in the first week."

The judging panels will include investment and technology experts from across the country with decades of experience growing and building successful companies.

Areas of focus for the pitch competition include:

Software – Web 3.0, blockchain, AI and cybersecurity innovations rethinking approaches to solve B2B, B2C and ecosystem challenges.

Ag & Food – Innovations in food, animal health, plant science and agriculture designed to create an efficient, sustainable food system.

Healthcare – Services, digital therapeutics, devices and diagnostics enabling a better quality of life or reducing the cost of care.

SportsTech – Esports, training and technology providing improved safety, engagement and experiences for teams, athletes and fans.

HardTech – Innovations in manufacturing, industry 4.0 and cleantech for producing goods, advanced materials and new processes.

To enter the Rally IN-Prize Competition, review rules and criteria, or learn more about the Rally innovation conference, please visit rallyinnovation.com/rally-in-prize-competition/ .

Media

Contact admin@rallyinnovation.com for more information or to request media credentials for Rally.

About Rally

Rally is the largest cross-sector innovation conference and is being hosted in Indianapolis August 29-31, 2023. The conference focuses on bringing together disparate stakeholders across sectors to enable creative collisions. Conference highlights include 5,000 attendees, a $5M pitch competition, six innovation studio tracks, thought leaders from across the globe, over 200 speakers and more. Learn more at www.rallyinnovation.com .

About Elevate Ventures

Elevate Ventures is the #1 most active seed and early-stage investor in the Great Lakes region and is #24 in the United States. The firm assists high-growth startups and early-stage companies in expanding into high-performing companies. Elevate has invested over $156 million in more than 500 companies. To learn more about Elevate Ventures, visit www.elevateventures.com .

