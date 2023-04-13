Prime Therapeutics Companies earn URAC re-accreditation in Pharmacy Benefit Management

Designation demonstrates highest level of commitment to quality health care

EAGAN, Minn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is proud to announce that its companies, Magellan Rx Management, LLC and Magellan Pharmacy Solutions, Inc., (Magellan Rx) have earned URAC re-accreditation for Pharmacy Benefit Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, Magellan Rx demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

On Dec. 3, 2022, Prime finalized the acquisition of Magellan Rx, the pharmacy division of Magellan Health, from Centene Corporation. The agreement unites Prime's strong foundation of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) capabilities with Magellan Rx's industry-leading total specialty drug management expertise to create a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving commercial markets and government programs.

"Retaining our URAC PBM accreditation is a testament to our commitment to continuous quality improvement for clinical care and program operations," said Tamé Jaco, vice president of quality for Magellan Rx. "Congratulations to our clinical and program staff for continuing to highlight our dedication to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes."

URAC relies on a multidisciplinary advisory group to guide standards development, establish benchmarks and inform revisions. This group includes payers, physicians, hospitals, its Board of Directors, URAC's Standards Committees and other industry experts. The standards are then circulated for public comment and beta-tested before their release. This broad, inclusive process assures that URAC's standards promote industry best practices.

URAC's comprehensive standards and associated elements of performance are organized into four foundational focus areas across all accreditation and certification programs:

Risk management

Operations infrastructure

Performance monitoring and improvement

Consumer protection and empowerment

Streamlining more than 40 core standards into these focus areas makes the process more seamless and enables URAC to conduct accreditation evaluations more quickly and efficiently.

"We applaud Magellan Rx on its subsidiaries Magellan Rx Management, LLC and Magellan Pharmacy Solutions, Inc. achieving URAC accreditation. With this distinction, Magellan Rx demonstrates excellence in quality health care delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com and www.magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

