Jordan Altman Joins Ropes & Gray in New York

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray announced today that Jordan Altman, a highly regarded IP transactions lawyer, has joined the firm as a partner, bringing his broad deal experience to the firm's award-winning IP transactions, M&A and private equity practices. He is based in the firm's 500-lawyer New York office.

"Jordan is an asset to clients and a great relationship lawyer. We're confident that Jordan will help us take our transactional practice to a whole new level, especially in the technology industry. We're excited to have him as our partner," said Julie Jones, chair.

Jordan advises the world's leading companies and investors, including private and public companies, funds, and investors in the intellectual property and technology aspects of their most complex transactions across industries—spanning high tech, fintech, financial services, branded products, chemicals and life sciences. He has represented:

Dow Chemical in its $130 billion transaction with DuPont involving combining the two companies and separating them into three publicly traded entities, as well as the resulting $50 billion spin-off of Dow Inc. He also represented Dow Chemical in the sale of a diversified chemicals division to a leading global private investment fund.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation in its $110 billion merger of equals with United Technologies Corporation's Aerospace business, including advising on United Technologies' pre-closing spin-off of its Otis and Carrier businesses.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. in the $11 billion acquisition of Ellie Mae , Inc., a software provider to the mortgage industry, and in the $13 billion expected acquisition of Black Knight, a software and technology provider to the mortgage industry.

Fenway Sports Group in its acquisitions of controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League and Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League.

Inspirna, Inc. in its clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb regarding a lead product candidate.

Caris Life Sciences in joint ventures, partnerships and outsourcing agreements.

Paramount Global in its divestiture of CNET to Red Ventures, and also its acquisition of the Garfield comic franchise.

Stone Point Capital in connection with the merger of Pierpont Securities LLC with Amherst Securities Group LP.

Daimler AG in its sale of the automotive and financial services business of the Chrysler Group to Cerberus Capital Management.

"The breadth of deals Jordan has handled speaks to his expertise and versatility across dynamic industries, as well as his ability to handle deals that range in size and complexity," said David Djaha, managing partner. "Having the most experienced IP lawyers, like Jordan, on public and private deals is invaluable to their execution."

Jordan's clients and industry peers praise his work. In Intellectual Asset Management IAM Patent 1000, where Jordan is ranked, clients describe him as "incredibly agile, forward thinking and solutions oriented." In addition to being admitted to practice law in the United States, Jordan is dual qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales, bringing global experience to the firm. His career also includes having served as a patent examiner for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"Jordan has made an indelible impression on his clients and also our lawyers at Ropes & Gray," said Melissa Rones, IP transactions partner and practice co-chair. "His knowledge of IP, from technology to therapeutics, from cryptocurrency to chemicals is market-leading, making Jordan a great addition to our talented team."

"Joining Ropes & Gray is a privilege and a terrific opportunity," Jordan said. "The firm's renowned IP lawyers have advised on ground-breaking, history-making deals. I am looking forward to collaborating with the firm's lawyers and clients, and growing the firm's market share."

Ropes & Gray has added several new partners in the firm's New York office, most recently welcoming Ariel Deckelbaum who joined the firm's M&A practice.

Recently named a Law360 "Technology Group of the Year," Ropes & Gray's intellectual property practice combines a deep understanding of the latest legal developments with cutting-edge technical and scientific knowledge to offer an all-inclusive suite of IP services.

The firm's global IP work covers a wide range of industries, including life sciences, technology and media, retail and consumer, private equity and financial services, and health care and education. In the highly competitive world of intellectual property, Ropes & Gray's IP attorneys are regularly recognized for their legal acumen by Chambers, The Legal 500, U.S. News & World Report, Managing Intellectual Property, Intellectual Asset Management and other national and global publications.

