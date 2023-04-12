F-15E Strike Eagle Trainer by Razbam & Vrgineers arriving 2023

As a result of long-term cooperation between Vrgineers and Razbam Simulations , the new F-15E Strike Eagle trainer will be showcased for the first time at the IT2EC in Rotterdam. The companies want to provide affordable reconfigurable COTS trainers to the U.S. Air Force, combining the Vrgineers' Portable Trainer and XTAL 3 Virtual Headset with the F-15E Strike Eagle model by Razbam.

PRAGUE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This unique concept allows Air Forces to train cooperation and mission rehearsals using the most advanced and affordable solution currently on the market. Portable Trainers are easy to deploy and convenient to transport. The device offers the highest level of immersion thanks to the usage of XTAL, up to 180 degrees field of view, and a 4k resolution headset.

"The fidelity of the RAZBAM F-15E Strike Eagle is incredible. The level of detail of the cockpit and scale of the functions available in combination with our trainers allows practically anyone to become a skilled F-15 pilot," says Marek Polcak, CEO & co-founder of Vrgineers.

Growing demand for pilots, acceptance of virtual pilot training to ensure aviation safety, and the need to reduce the cost of pilot training are the major factors why we see a rapid increase in using these COTS trainers as a part of growing Pilot Next, RVCT, and other advanced training programs. We estimate that till 2030 every pilot will have one of these trainers at their disposal anytime and can use it from home, connecting to the centralized synthetic training environment using a secured VPN to continue exercise despite any restriction.

The current platform is not suitable for procedural training due to the lack of needed features for muscle memory training. However, Vrgineers is working on a mixed-reality version of the F-15E trainer, which aims to be presented for the first time at the I/ITSEC this year. The mixed reality setup will allow full 1:1 training.

"The integration we did with Vrgineers simulators enables all the features of our model to become an ultimate training solution and offers a cost-efficient solution to all F-15E air forces and operators," says Ronald Zambrano, CEO & founder of Razbam Simulations.

Moreover, the F-15E model integrates new TALON AI, a co-pilot AI handling tactical tasks. This advanced assistance is another step to increase the training curve and support the training of complex tasks before the mission.

