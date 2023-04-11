ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS APPOINTS MONICA YAVIN AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Industry veteran will lead One Rock's talent development initiatives

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Yavin as Chief People Officer. Ms. Yavin will be responsible for leading all aspects of human resources ("HR"), working closely with senior leadership to drive One Rock's talent management initiatives related to the Firm's people, purpose and culture. Ms. Yavin will spearhead One Rock's recruitment programs and practices, including in support of the Firm's commitment to reinforcing diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Yavin joins One Rock with over 25 years of human resources experience in the financial services sector, most recently serving as Senior HR Business Partner and Head of Learning and Development at First Eagle Investments. During Ms. Yavin's tenure at First Eagle, she advanced strategic human capital initiatives focused on the investment, sales and marketing teams. In addition, Ms. Yavin led the Learning and Development function, which involved designing and implementing its Performance Management and Talent strategy, and Leadership Development programs. Prior to Ms. Yavin's position at First Eagle, she was Head of Learning – Global Functions at American International Group and held numerous roles at Citigroup and Bank of America.

"At One Rock, we have always believed in the importance of investing in people who will strengthen the Firm's culture and goals," says Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner at One Rock. "We're thrilled to welcome Monica to our team, with every expectation that she will contribute to the Firm's continued success by further strengthening the capabilities of our team of outstanding people."

"Maintaining a culture of excellence is a core component of One Rock's mission, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to apply my experience to the development of the Firm as it continues to grow and evolve," said Ms. Yavin. "I look forward to collaborating with the One Rock team as it enhances all elements of professional development, talent acquisition and culture and engagement."

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

