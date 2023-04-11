Demonstration of Accurate Screening of Gene Dependency in Multiple Myeloma from Aitia's Gemini Digital Twins to be Presented at 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitia, the leader in the application of causal AI and "Digital Twins" to discover and develop new drugs, announced today that data from its Multiple Myeloma Digital Twin model will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held from April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

The presentation will discuss Aitia's in-silico multiple myeloma (MM) patient causal model of overall survival (OS) based on transcriptomic expression, clinical, and genomic alteration data from the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) CoMMpass dataset (IA19).

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follow:

Abstract Title: Infer cancer cell gene dependency in multiple myeloma using causal AI in-silico patient model

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Systems Biology, and Convergent Science 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 34

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract Presentation Number: LB181

The 2023 AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine.

About Aitia

Aitia is the leader in the application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover the next generation of breakthrough drugs. By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden biological mechanisms of disease to create Digital Twins of disease in oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, and immunology. Gemini Digital Twins are being used today to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Huntington's Disease, with several more in development. Aitia's partners include six of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally.

