DASH DROPS NEW RAPID COLD BREW COFFEE MAKER TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL COLD BREW DAY

Coffee aficionados can treat themselves to a sweet, smooth deal all month long and score fresh at-home cold brew in under 9 minutes.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash , the feel good kitchen brand, is expanding its creative kitchenware offerings with an all-new Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker . Recognized for being the #1 brand in the waffle category*, Dash is making its smooth entrance into the coffee space with a cold brew maker that is accessible and efficient with a compact and sleek finish. In an effort to address consumers' evolving needs for a product that doesn't compromise taste and price, Dash created the Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker to give its coffee fans a chance to bring their favorite cold brew coffee drinks into their own home - without coffee shop prices or fuss. Plus, it's acidity-free for those with sensitive stomachs.

While National Cold Brew Day is on April 20, Dash will be extending celebrations all month long with a limited-time offer of $129.99 through the month of April. The Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker will be available on Amazon and ByDash.com at $149.99 thereafter. With the Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, a deliciously fresh and sediment-free cold brew no longer takes all night to steep. This new Cold Brew Coffee Maker uses patented VacuPress™ Technology, a one-of-a-kind pressurized brewing process, to extract the maximum flavor for a smooth batch of Mild, Regular or Bold style cold brew in as little as 9 minutes with the ground coffee or tea leaf of your choice.

"As warm weather rolls in, we know our consumers are craving cold drinks but don't always have the time or budget to run out and grab a coffee shop cold brew on the daily. To alleviate this stressor, we wanted to give them a product that addresses these needs while delivering a true cold brew taste and experience at-home," said Evan Dash, StoreBound Founder and CEO. "Our Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker marks a new venture into the ever-growing coffee space and fuels our consumers who seek to live out their best lives in an accessible way that's good for both their wallets and bodies."

The Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Dash is currently available in black and perfectly designed for coffee lovers with busy schedules who crave a smooth, refreshing cup without the hassle of leaving their home. The VacuPress™ technology allows for a true cold brew in under 9 minutes without the use of heat and can be easily stored for up to 10 days in the fridge. As an added bonus, the new product prides itself on its clean, sediment-free finish, ensuring less acidity and a smooth sip experience for those with sensitive stomachs.

Dash is a housewares brand developed and produced by StoreBound. The brand is committed to creating simple, fun and easy-to-use kitchenware products so you can enjoy preparing food at home. To stay up to date on the latest from Dash, visit www.bydash.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of our customers worldwide.

*According to Stackline and NPD Group Data

