Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy Draft 32 Passionate Fans Into Their "Inner Circle" to Champion Every Team Represented in the 2023 NFL Draft

BETHESDA, Md., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now entering its 13th year as the NFL's official hotel partner, Courtyard by Marriott – part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – today announced it will bring NFL fans even closer to the action at the 2023 NFL Draft by introducing the "Draft Inner Circle" presented by Courtyard by Marriott.

Representing each of the 32 NFL teams in the Draft Theater, fans selected to the "Draft Inner Circle" will get a VIP seat to cheer on their team's picks. Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy are looking to draft the 32 most eligible fans to watch the 2023 NFL Draft from the "Courtyard VIP Fan Zone," an experience only the Official Hotel of the NFL can provide. Passionate fans from across the nation will be able to witness history and see dreams come true as the nation's best collegiate players transition into the next stage of their careers.

Starting with Marriott Bonvoy Moments, Courtyard and Marriott Bonvoy are offering members of its award-winning travel program the chance to witness the NFL Draft from the "Courtyard VIP Fan Zone" via exclusive experiences. For just 3,200 points – the lowest fixed points price for an NFL in-person Moment's experience in program history – members can redeem their points one of the 16 "Daily Draft Ticket" packages to attend either Day 1, 2, or 3 with a guest and watch from the best viewing area in the Draft Theater while enjoying premium food and drink. These one-of-a-kind packages are available starting on April 12 at 12PM ET and will sell out fast!

"Marriott Bonvoy has been offering its guests unparalleled access to the NFL's pinnacle events since 2016 and are proud to offer these new exclusive experiences for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City," said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing at Marriott International. "For the first time, Marriott Bonvoy Moments is offering NFL in-person packages at just 3,200 points, something only Marriott Bonvoy can provide and that can be accessed with even one hotel stay when you're a member."

Additionally, Courtyard is teaming up with a surprise NFL talent to select another 32 draft picks to the "Courtyard VIP Fan Zone". For a chance to win a pair of the 32 tickets, NFL fans are invited to the Courtyard by Marriott Kansas City Downtown from 4:00PM to 5:00PM CT on Wednesday, April 26th to enter the ticket giveaway via raffle and listen to an intimate conversation at the Bistro Bar about all things football. To participate in the raffle, guests need to show their Marriott Bonvoy member number in the Marriott Bonvoy app and will receive a raffle entry. Entry is subject to capacity.

Once the clock starts, Courtyard with the surprise NFL talent will call in the winning picks who will each be rewarded with a pair of tickets to watch the NFL Draft from the "Courtyard VIP Fan Zone" on either Day 1, 2, or 3, courtesy of the Official Hotel of the NFL.

"We're thrilled to head back to the NFL Draft as the presenting sponsor on ESPN as well as of the Inner Circle," said Sarah Lipton, Vice President, Premium & Select Brand Marketing at Marriott International. "Courtyard is dedicated to helping its guests pursue their passions through travel. Hosting the most passionate fans from around the country at the Courtyard VIP Fan Zone at NFL Draft exemplifies that commitment."

Additional Marriott Bonvoy Moments will go live on April 12 at 12PM ET including:

Announce a Draft Pick + VIP Tickets to Days 1, 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft (1x package available through 4/18 for auction bidding): Experience Kansas City like a true VIP with access to days 1, 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft with VIP tickets to watch from the best viewing area in the Draft Theater— the "Courtyard VIP Fan Zone." Culminate the weekend with the chance to go on the NFL Draft stage during Day 3 to announce a pick.

VIP Draft Tickets to the Inner Circle (2x packages available through 4/18 for auction bidding): Watch Days 1, 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft from the best viewing area in the Draft Theater— the "Courtyard VIP Fan Zone." Includes premium food and drink for you and a guest.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments provides members the chance to use points earned from travel and everyday activities at nearly 8,300 hotels, such as cobrand credit card purchases, ridesharing, or food delivery, to bid for the chance to take part in exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on packages through auctions.

