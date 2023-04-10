China Int'l College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Concludes in Chongqing University

CHONGQING, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Championship of the 8th China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (the "Competition") concluded on April 9 at Chongqing University, a public research and leading university in southwest China.

After nearly two hours of fierce competition, the "Light and Shadow Flow" team from Nanjing University of Science and Technology won the championship.

The Competition is an important initiative for Chinese higher education to implement the fundamental task of talents training, an important window to show the achievements in the new era, and an important opportunity for university students worldwide to learn from each other and fulfill their dreams of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Competition is jointly organized by China's 12 ministries and commissions in China, including the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with Chongqing Municipal Government, and hosted by Chongqing University. Since the official launch of the competition in April 2022, 3.4 million projects and 14.5 million students from 111 countries and regions and 4,554 institutions at home and abroad have registered for the competition, with the number of participants exceeding 10 million for the first time, which is the largest ever.

Based on the outcomes of competitions at school, provincial and national levels, four Chinese teams and two foreign teams stood at the arena of the championship competition.

The championship competition was conducted in a combination of online and offline, with international projects participating online throughout. After the road show, guest comments and judges' scores, the "Light and Shadow Flow" team from Nanjing University of Technology won the championship; the "Micro Nano Power Technology" team from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics won the first runner-up; the "Deep Momentum" team of Peking University, team of Zhejiang University, Integrated AI system for clinical-level rectal cancer diagnosis and evaluation team of Carnegie Mellon University, and the "Wisdom Technology" team of ETH Zurich won the third place.

Among them, Nanjing University of Science and Technology's "Light and Shadow Flow" team's "Billion Pixel Infrared Intelligent Computational Imaging Pioneer" project, which is located in the innovation of long-range wide-field intelligent detection and perception imaging system, adopts the idea of encoding aperture to achieve super-resolution imaging.

The competition adheres to the theme "Dare to Venture, Dare to Create", deeply promotes the integration of vocational education, the integration of industry and education, the integration of science and education, pays more attention to the growth and development of students in the practice of innovation and entrepreneurship, and promotes the formation of a new concept of talent training and quality.

At the same time, this year's competition also officially set up the industrial track, trying to provide solutions to the problem of disconnection between industry, academia and research, attracting a large number of well-known enterprises to participate enthusiastically, powerfully enhancing students' ability to solve practical problems and effectively promoting higher quality entrepreneurship and employment of college students.

Through the competition, a large number of aerospace, new materials, brain-computer interface, stereo vision and other hard technology projects have emerged, a number of projects with high technological content, market potential and good social impacts have come into being, and a large number of high precision projects have landed and grown, empowering the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and serving to drive the development of new economy.

At the end of the championship, it was announced that the 9th China International "Internet+" Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition will be hosted by Tianjin University in North China.

