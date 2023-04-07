York Space Systems Confirms Successful Communications with All Tranche 0 Satellites Just Hours After Launch

DENVER, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), a Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, today announced successful first contact with all eight York satellites delivered to orbit as part of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 0 (T0) of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The York satellites launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday, April 2 and York confirmed successful first contact with all spacecraft on Monday, April 3.

York Space Systems (PRNewsfoto/York Space Systems) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to report that we have established communications with all spacecraft."

Two additional York satellites are scheduled for the next SDA launch in June. All 20 T0 satellites, including 10 from York, will participate in demonstration of the low-latency communication links to support the warfighter with a resilient network of integrated capabilities from low-Earth orbit (LEO).

"We are thrilled to report that we have established communications with all spacecraft," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "This is an amazing first step in fulfilling the Space Development Agency's vision for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, and we are proud to be on orbit in just over 2.5 years from contract award. We are excited to keep supporting SDA as they continue down the path to full system performance and are honored to be selected as their partner."

SDA awarded York a $94 million contract to develop these 10 Tranche 0 satellites in Aug. 2020, making the time from contract to launch just over 2.5 years. Once on orbit, the T0 satellites must undergo a period of test and checkout of the mission payloads before demonstrations can begin.

York is also actively developing an additional 42 satellites in support of SDA's Tranche 1 (T1) of the PWSA, expected to launch in late 2024, as well as an additional 12 experimental satellites as part of the Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System (T1DES) program, expected to launch in 2025.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability and is leading the industry in transforming and enabling next-generation space mission operations worldwide. York specializes in rapid production of complete mission-ready spacecraft platforms leveraging commercial development applied to numerous government and commercial missions. York's complete solution includes spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration and test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations. By leveraging York's existing technology solutions customers can rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's proven S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms are standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft executing ISR, remote proximity, weather, and communication missions for a wide variety of government and commercial customers. It is fully compatible with most launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When combined with York's cloud-based mission tasking and autonomous operations center, customers get an ultra-low-cost solution for on-demand data collection and analytics. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE York Space Systems