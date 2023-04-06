Torrent Pharma launches First and Only Generic Version of Keveyis® (dichlorphenamide) Tablets in the United States

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrent Pharma has begun shipping the generic version of Xeris's Keveyis® (dichlorphenamide), 50mg tablets, following final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application. Torrent is distributing the product through select specialty pharmacies beginning this month.

Dichlorphenamide Tablets are indicated for the treatment of primary hyperkalemic periodic paralysis and related variants.

Primary periodic paralysis (PPP) is a rare condition that causes sudden episodes that affect the muscles, resulting in extreme muscle weakness or temporary paralysis – most often the inability to move the muscles of the arms and legs.

About Torrent Pharma Inc.

Torrent Pharma Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is a leading pharmaceutical company with headquarters in India.

