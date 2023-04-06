Brightview Senior Living Lands on Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List

Brightview remains on the prestigious list representing the only senior living company

BALTIMORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightview Senior Living , a Baltimore-based senior living developer, owner and operator, is pleased to share its ranking on the annual Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine's 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, placing at 92. For the second time, Brightview - which remains the only senior living company on the list - earned a spot which proves that the senior living company has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best places to work in the country.

Brightview remains on the prestigious list for the second year running, representing the only senior living company.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

"Brightview has long operated with a people-first mentality, knowing that engaged and fulfilled associates create engaging, vibrant communities for our residents and families," said Brightview Senior Living President & CEO Doug Dollenberg. "This honor celebrates the work of every one of our 5000+ associates and validates the benefits of Brightview's associate-focused culture. We are excited to celebrate this achievement and welcome anyone interested in creating a meaningful career to consider joining our team."

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Brightview's proven, dynamic and highly inclusive culture has been acknowledged over the years with accolades from: 2022 PEOPLE Magazine Companies that Care® (2022, 2021), Number One Best Workplace in Aging Services™ (2019-2022), Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (2022, 2019), Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (2021) and Certification by Great Place to Work®.

"It's in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity, and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most."

"Fortune is pleased to have collaborated once again with Great Place To Work to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "We congratulate all the organizations included in this year's ranking for creating positive work environments and value for their employees, especially during this period of economic uncertainty."

To learn more about Brightview, its decorated culture, discover job opportunities or find a community , visit BrightviewSeniorLiving.com .

About Brightview Senior Living: Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring Village®, a specialized neighborhood for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Each of our Brightview Senior Living communities focuses on five elements of wellness which we call SPICE. Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Our amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®: Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®: Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Fortune: The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Brightview Senior Living